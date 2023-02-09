Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Former Mets manager Terry Collins is talking about a possible “consultant’s role” with the Marlins, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. Puma points out that Collins and Kim Ng worked together with the Dodgers during the 2000s (Collins used to be their farm director when Ng was assistant general manager).
- The Marlins remain one of the teams interested in free agent Alex Reyes, who could sign “in the next week or so,” per Craig Mish of SportsGrid.
- The Marlins are bringing back the Home Run Rewards program for fans and Club 305 for kids ages 14 and under.
- NFL veteran and Miami native Duke Johnson joined us for more than an hour on Fish Stripes LIVE. Last year, he became a dedicated Marlins fan! We spent most of the show discussing what direction the franchise is headed.
- On the Marlins Hot Stove Show, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. explains why the other starters on the club will learn a lot from veteran Johnny Cueto. “The guy that he might most affect in a good way might be [Jesús] Luzardo,” Stottlemyre says, in regards to finding a “balance point” during his delivery.
- Another day, another Jazz Chisholm Jr. sighting, this time at the Miami Heat game. Jean Segura attended too, showing support for Chris Duarte, one of the NBA’s few Dominican players.
- Kiley McDaniel of ESPN puts the Marlins 18th overall in his 2023 farm system rankings, but eighth in terms of “quality depth.” Relative to the rest of the industry, McDaniel remains high on Peyton Burdick (No. 8 prospect in Marlins system and No. 182 overall).
- Official rosters for all 20 teams participating in the World Baseball Classic are being revealed today at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Expect a handful of Marlins players to be included, led by Sandy Alcantara (D.R.).
- Mike Biana, the former in-game host at LoanDepot Park, tells Flip The M that he had to step away from the gig because he’s moving away from Miami.
- The Marlins FanFest Caravan rolls on with three events today: a UHealth farmer’s market (12 p.m.), a block party in downtown Coral Gables (5:30 p.m.) and a Marlins Night promotion at the Florida Panthers game (7 p.m.).
