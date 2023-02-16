Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Today’s Marlins workout in Jupiter is open to the public! Players (mainly just pitchers and catchers) are expected to take the field around 10 a.m. Fish Stripes staffers Isaac Azout, Noah Berger and Alex Krutchik will be covering the event.
- Check out the replay of Wednesday’s Fish Stripes LIVE, where we were joined by longtime Marlins fan and fellow content creator MMA Fortune Teller. With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here.
- Our 2023 Marlins Season Preview rolls on with new articles about Jacob Amaya (by Isaac Azout) and Steven Okert (by Louis Addeo-Weiss).
- Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of Bally’s regional networks including Bally Sports Florida, took another step toward bankruptcy by announcing it was skipping an $140 million interest-only payment that was due on Wednesday. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expressed hope that DSG can “pay the clubs and broadcast the games like they’re contractually obligated to do” (via Alden Gonzalez, ESPN). However, Manfred reiterated that the league is capable of producing television broadcasts themselves if these financial issues don’t get resolved.
- Ultra-confident Jazz Chisholm Jr. tells BS Florida’s Jeremy Taché that “I’ll be the best player in the league” if healthy.
- Jesús Luzardo and A.J. Puk became close friends when rehabbing from injuries together in 2019, writes Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Puk says he was working on a splitter and cutter this past offseason, expanding his pitch mix in anticipation of competing for one of Oakland’s starting rotation spots.
- MLB teams are now allowed to use the 60-day injured list to create 40-man roster flexibility. Rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, Max Meyer and Anthony Bender are both expected to be placed on the 60-day IL before the end of Spring Training.
- Jay Cuda observes that the Marlins are the only MLB team with spring training headquarters that are directionally north of their regular-season city.
