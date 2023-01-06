On their first Unfiltered episode of 2023, Kevin Barral and Isaac Azout discuss the following topics:

The Jean Segura signing and Charles Leblanc DFA

Miami’s reported interest in Johnny Cueto

Notable remaining free agents at other positions

Trade talks between the Marlins and Red Sox involving Triston Casas

Latest on Bryan Reynolds

Marlins players most likely to have bounce-back seasons

Enjoy Episode 32!

Follow Isaac (@IsaacAzout), Kevin (@kevin_barral) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter.

