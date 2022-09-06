Marlins on The Move: 8/29-9/4

With the calendar shifting from August to September, gone are the dog days of summer and arriving are the last few bits of affiliated baseball in 2022. Both A-ball levels are completing their regular seasons this week. Accounting for that, transactions have been made to allow certain prospects to see more ABs, throw an inning or two more, squeezing in as much meaningful development as they can before the long offseason.

Promotions (8/29-9/4)

Promoted to Jupiter: LHP Cade Gibson, LHP Cole Kirschsieper

Promoted to Beloit: RHP Luabert Arias, OF Brady Allen, SS Harrison Spohn

Promoted to Pensacola: RHP Brady Puckett, RHP Tyler Eckberg

Promoted to Jacksonville: RHP Anthony Maldonado

Promoted to Miami: RF Bryan De La Cruz, RHP Jeff Brigham

Injured List

RHP Dylan Bice (Pensacola) placed on 7-day IL (8/30)

OF Tanner Allen (Jupiter) activated from 7-day IL (8/30)

OF Jorge Caballero (Jupiter) activated from 7-day IL (8/30)

SS Cody Morissette (Beloit) placed on 7-day IL (9/2)

RHP Tommy Eveld (Jacksonville) sent to Jupiter for rehab assignment (9/3)

C Payton Henry (Jacksonville) activated from 7-day IL (9/3)

Transaction Notes

Cade Gibson—A lefty picked in the 10th round of this past draft out of Louisiana Tech, Gibson has made 6 total pro appearances, including one start, between the FCL and Jupiter, totaling 11 1⁄ 3 innings pitched. In most appearances Gibson goes two innings and has been effective doing so, with a 0.79 ERA across the two levels. The Louisiana Tech product has shown an ability to generate swing-and-miss stuff, with 18 strikeouts, good for a stellar 14.6 K/9. Gibson alternated between starting and relieving in college, but it’s unclear yet what is expected of him in the pros.

Harrison Spohn—Upon getting called up to Beloit, the undrafted Spohn has started remarkably strong. In his three games with the Sky Carp, Spohn has an OPS of 1.469. In a limited sample size Spohn has shown a very solid ability to manage the zone, drawing nine walks in 12 total games between the FCL Marlins and Beloit. Spohn’s first hit in Beloit was a home run, crushing a pitch out to left field.