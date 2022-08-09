With the trade deadline come and gone and recently draft picks ready to receive their initial professional assignments, the Marlins minor league system has seen a shake-up in the past week. Top 30 prospects are moving around and a lot of new faces are making their first impressions. Here is all you need to know from this week’s transactions in the Marlins system!

A Prominent New Face

Starting with the most notable, SS/3B Jordan Groshans is the new #4 ranked prospect in the Marlins system per Pipeline, bumping JJ Bleday down one spot. Groshans was acquired in the Anthony Bass/Zach Pop trade with Toronto, and upon reporting to the club was sent to AAA Jacksonville. Through five games, Groshans has a triple slash of .222/.364/.278, culminating in an OPS of .641 that’s nearly identical to what he had been doing for AAA Buffalo (.644 OPS).

Jordan Groshans singles on the very first pitch he sees as a Marlins prospect pic.twitter.com/vVaheZEqpN — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) August 3, 2022

What is most concerning to follow with Groshans is his lack of power. Thought to be a plus power hitter coming out of high school in Texas, Groshans profile has shifted slightly in the direction of your typical contact hitter. He’s been limited to only 15 homers in parts of four pro seasons.

The Marlins acquired him when he was at his lowest value, but any semblance of a return to form will likely lead Groshans back into the Pipeline Top 100, a list he peaked at #48 last year.

Top 30 Movers

Groshans is not the only high-profile guy in the Marlins system on the move. Also promoted this week were (#10) OF Peyton Burdick, (#18) INF Nasim Nuñez, as well as soon-to-be-ranked 3B Jacob Berry.

OF Peyton Burdick, AAA → MLB

If you watched any of the Marlins-Cubs series this week, you’ve already been introduced to Peyton Burdick. Although his debut was littered with strikeouts, his following two games showcased the potential he has as a player. Through 3 games Burdick is 2-for-9 with a HR as well as two walks. Burdick turned on the first pitch of his second at-bat Sunday, jacking his first major league home run 421 ft with an exit velo of 108.6 mph.

This series is a microcosmic example of what you can expect from Burdick. He’s likely to have a little bit of a strikeout issue (45% K rate through his first series) but when he connects, there’s a good chance it’s seriously barreled up.

SS Nasim Nunez, A+ → AA

Nasim Nuñez is, without question, one of the most interesting prospects in baseball. His profile is so unique that I struggle to find any appropriate pro-player comparison. Through 85 games Nuñez has 49 stolen bases. FOURTY NINE. That is in 60 attempts, which means he is stealing with an 80+% success rate. Nuñez led the Midwest League and is within the top 10 of all minor leaguers in total stolen bases. His speed also proves to be an asset on the defensive side of the game, as FanGraphs grades him with a potential score of 70 fielding on the 20-80 scale, well into elite territory.

What makes the 2019 2nd-round pick even more interesting is that nearly half (46%) of his ABs in Beloit ended without a batted ball event. Nuñez is walking 18.8%(!) of the time, while striking out 27.2% of his PA’s. He is a “three true outcomes” hitter, except his third outcome is singles instead of home runs. With an ISO of .077, Nuñez hits for practically zero power, yet remains an above average hitter by wRC+ thanks in part to his lofty OBP.

Nuñez is an exciting player to watch, and someone to keep an eye on now that he is moved from Beloit to Pensacola. Also of note, Nuñez is 3 years younger than the average AA player.

3B Jacob Berry, FCL → A

The Marlins first-round pick from this year’s draft is now competing in full-season ball. Berry’s stats have not jumped off the page so far, but with the college experience he has under his belt his game is polished enough for a higher level of competition, or so the Marlins think. So far Berry has done a respectable job getting the ball in play, however the results do not seem to be following. With a sub-.160 BABIP would indicate Berry is getting a bit of bad luck so far.

Rookie Placements

This week has been the first taste of professional baseball for a few of the class of 2022 draftees, here is where they were placed.

2nd Round RHP Jacob Miller—FCL Marlins

5th Round RHP Josh White—FCL Marlins

7th Round RHP Kyle Crigger—Jupiter Hammerheads (promoted after 1 game in the FCL)

9th Round LHP Evan Taylor—Jupiter Hammerheads

10th Round LHP Cade Gibson—FCL Marlins

16th Round SS Brett Roberts—FCL Marlins

19th Round C Carmine Lane—FCL Marlins

Full Transaction List

Miami Marlins selected the contract of RHP Aneurys Zabala from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins sent C Willians Astudillo outright to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

RHP Kyle Crigger assigned to FCL Marlins.

RHP Tristan Stevens assigned to FCL Marlins.

Miami Marlins sent RHP Elieser Hernandez on a rehab assignment to FCL Marlins.

OF Davis Bradshaw assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Beloit Sky Carp.

RHP Jeff Lindgren assigned to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

LHP Pat Monteverde assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Beloit Sky Carp.

CF Ray-Patrick Didder assigned to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

SS Demetrius Sims assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

OF Victor Victor Mesa assigned to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

SS Nasim Nuñez assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Beloit Sky Carp.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos activated SS Demetrius Sims.

LHP Dameivi Tineo assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads from FCL Marlins.

LHP Juan Díaz assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads from FCL Marlins.

SS Federico Polanco assigned to Beloit Sky Carp from Jupiter Hammerheads.

3B Jacob Berry assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads from FCL Marlins.

RHP Edgar Sánchez assigned to Beloit Sky Carp from Jupiter Hammerheads.

1B Zach Zubia assigned to Beloit Sky Carp from Jupiter Hammerheads.

RHP Cason Sherrod retired.

3B Jake Thompson assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads.

Miami Marlins recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

CF Ray-Patrick Didder assigned to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

SS Demetrius Sims assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp activated RHP Jeff Lindgren.

SS Jordan Groshans assigned to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp placed RHP Tommy Eveld on the 7-day injured list retroactive to July 30, 2022.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp activated C Payton Henry from the 7-day injured list.

1B Torin Montgomery assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads from FCL Marlins.

SS Brett Roberts assigned to FCL Marlins.

LHP Cade Gibson assigned to FCL Marlins.

RHP Jake Walters assigned to Beloit Sky Carp from Jupiter Hammerheads.

RHP Jean Reyes assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads from FCL Marlins.

LHP Evan Taylor assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads.

3B Bubba Hollins assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp released C Lorenzo Quintana.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos placed 2B Devin Hairston on the 7-day injured list.

Miami Marlins optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins optioned CF Jesus Sanchez to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins sent LHP Jake Fishman outright to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

RHP Josh White assigned to FCL Marlins.

C Carmine Lane assigned to FCL Marlins.

RHP Zack Leban assigned to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

LHP Chandler Jozwiak assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Beloit Sky Carp.

RHP Tyler Mitzel assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Beloit Sky Carp.

LHP Dale Stanavich assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads from FCL Marlins.

LHP Caleb Wurster assigned to Beloit Sky Carp from Jupiter Hammerheads.

RHP Euri Montero assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads from FCL Marlins.

RHP Joey Steele assigned to Beloit Sky Carp from Jupiter Hammerheads.

Miami Marlins selected the contract of CF Peyton Burdick from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins sent 2B Jon Berti on a rehab assignment to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins sent RHP Cole Sulser on a rehab assignment to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins sent 3B Brian Anderson on a rehab assignment to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

C Spencer Bramwell assigned to FCL Marlins.

RHP Josan Mendez assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Beloit Sky Carp.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos placed C Paul McIntosh on the 7-day injured list retroactive to August 5, 2022.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos placed RHP Eury Pérez on the 7-day injured list

Jupiter Hammerheads sent RHP Holt Jones Jr. on a rehab assignment to FCL Marlins.

RHP Yoelvis Burguillos assigned to FCL Marlins from DSL Marlins.

3B Joshua Zamora assigned to FCL Marlins.

SS Harrison Spohn assigned to FCL Marlins.

C Tyler Rando assigned to FCL Marlins.

2B Marcus Chiu assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Beloit Sky Carp.

Miami Marlins sent RHP Tommy Nance on a rehab assignment to Jupiter Hammerheads.

Miami Marlins sent RHP Aneurys Zabala outright to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

RHP Jacob Miller assigned to FCL Marlins.