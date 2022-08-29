Miami, FL—Less than 16 hours following the conclusion of Saturday Night Sandy Fever in Miami with Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara avenging his continued struggles against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers to the tune of a 1-run, 10-strikeout complete game victory, the focus shifted to another promising Miami hurler, Edward Cabrera.

Cabrera was bidding to become the first Marlins pitcher ever to have 5 consecutive scoreless starts.

Lest we forget that Mookie Betts was his first assignment, though. As if three home runs in the series' first two games weren’t enough, Betts wasted no time adding another tally to that column on Sunday, depositing Cabrera’s third pitch of the afternoon over the center field wall.

And with that, Cabrera’s streak of 22 2⁄ 3 consecutive scoreless innings was what Betts’ home run ball was: history.

Lasting 5 2⁄ 3 innings, Cabrera would be charged with 6 earned runs in Miami’s 8-1 loss. He exited following a walk to Trayce Thompson, who homered off the right-hander earlier in the contest. Inheriting a bases-loaded situation, reliever Tommy Nance allowed run-scoring hits to Austin Barnes and the aforementioned Betts.

An effectively wild Julio Urías limited the Marlins offense to 1 hit—a Brian Anderson solo home run—over 6 innings, walking 4 and striking out 7 en route to his 14th win of the season.

Brian Anderson's 6th HR of the season may be the sweetest swing he's ever taken as a #marlin pic.twitter.com/scyAsGfVW3 — Louis Addeo-Weiss (@addeo_louis00) August 28, 2022

In relief of Urías, the Dodgers bullpen allowed only one hit. Alex Vesia shut the door in the ninth. Against his former team, Vesia has struck out 9 of 14 total batters faced.

Of Note

With his lead-off home run Sunday, Betts became the 17th player to hit 4 home runs against the Marlins in a three-game span.

Julio Urías became the 8th opposing pitcher to walk 4 Marlins while allowing 1 or fewer hits over 6 or more innings pitched. The Dodgers left-hander has a 1.08 ERA over his last 8 starts.

Since July 1st, the Marlins are 21-32, having been outscored by 76 runs (216-140) in that span.

Looking Ahead

Miami will conclude the season series against the Dodgers on Monday. Pablo López (8-8, 3.66 ERA) will look to build off the 6 scoreless innings he threw in Oakland last week, while current NL ERA and MLB wins leader Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.10 ERA) goes for Los Angeles. First pitch is slated for 6:40 Eastern.