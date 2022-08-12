Marlins Game Coverage
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 5-4; Double-A Pensacola won, 5-4; High-A Beloit won, 4-2; Low-A Jupiter won, 10-1; FCL Marlins won, 12-10; DSL Marlins lost, 2-1; DSL Miami lost, 9-8. Victor Victor Mesa (Jacksonville) finished off the Jumbo Shrimp victory with an outfield assist at home plate. For the second time in as many weeks, José Devers (Pensacola) homered. He has overcome a disappointing half-season to raise his slugging percentage to .332, which nearly matches his MiLB career mark. Angeudis Santos (FCL Marlins) had a massive individual performance, going 3-for-4 with 2 HR, 2 BB and 1 SB. Comforting to see Cody Morissette begin a rehab assignment in the FCL as he makes his way back from a foot injury.
- Get caught up on more minor league injury updates with Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm.
- All indications are that Brian Anderson and Jon Berti will be reinstated from the injured list prior to tonight’s game. They last played for the Marlins on July 23 and July 14, respectively.
- Unable to overcome his injuries, RHP Alexis Ramirez has retired. The Marlins acquired him from the Brewers earlier this year as part of the Alex Jackson trade. To connect the full trade tree, the Marlins essentially dealt Adam Duvall for Luke Williams, which doesn’t look that bad in hindsight.
- Making his 29th MLB start at catcher, Nick Fortes called his first career shutout.
- On the final episode of ESPN’s “The Captain” docuseries, Derek Jeter briefly discussed his acquisition, tenure and departure from the Marlins organization. Nothing in there that most Marlins fans haven’t already heard. He wanted to be the control person of the ownership group, but didn’t get the authority, then he become disillusioned with the “direction” that things were going.
- Revisiting our Marlins vs. Phillies series predictions, about half of the prognosticators earned points of some kind, though nobody picked the series perfectly.
FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 52.4% chance to win their series opener against the Braves.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 52.4% chance to win their series opener against the Braves.
- Baseball America’s updated Marlins Top 30 prospects list includes some peculiar choices. I think they are far too high on Sixto Sánchez (No. 6) given the long odds of him recapturing his pre-injury magic. On the other hand, they’re too low on Nasim Nunez (No. 24), Yiddi Cappe (No. 25) and Andrew Nardi (unranked), all of whom have meaningfully raised their prospect stock during the 2022 campaign.
- Josh Handler shares insightful observations and videos from his recent live looks at Cappe and others.
- Marlins cleanup hitters have been historically bad this season, as I wrote on Thursday.
- Loud Marlins Fan is fundraising for cystic fibrosis research. Anybody who purchases his “Let’s Get Louder” t-shirt is entered to win a Joey Wendle autographed ball.
- Third base coach Rich Donnelly is next up in Christina De Nicola’s series of interviews with members of the 1997 Marlins.
- The Tigers fired executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila after seven years in that position (and nearly 22 overall with the organization). Avila contributed to the Marlins’ World Series title in ‘97 and I wouldn’t mind having him back in the front office as a consultant or something.
- This week’s homestand at LoanDepot Park includes Dominican and Jewish heritage celebrations, plus Juan Soto’s first visit to Miami as a member of the Padres. Fans who attend on Saturday can redeem a unique digital collectible featuring Sandy Alcantara.
