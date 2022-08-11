Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 11, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (49-61, -40 RD) vs. Phillies (62-48, +76 RD) game thread. The Phils have won six straight head-to-head matchups between these teams, with Miami averaging a pitiful one run per game during that span.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The seventh inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 24.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (158 ERA+ this season, career 95 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes and Williams in, Bryan De La Cruz and Jacob Stallings out; Bleday switches from LF to RF

Additional Notes: This will be Cabrera’s first time facing the Phillies...Through 53 plate appearances in the majors in 2022, Díaz does not have any runs batted in. He had been leading Triple-A Jacksonville in that category (64 RBI in 368 PA).

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Kyle Gibson (94 ERA+ this season, career 95 ERA+)

Notes: Winners of 12 of their last 13 games overall, the Phillies are firing on all cylinders right now...Gibson has accumulated 1,452 career innings in the majors...despite not being particularly good? He’s got one of the highest innings totals among active pitchers who have a below-average ERA+...Phillies closer Seranthony Domínguez has never pitched on three straight days, so he is unlikely to be available today.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

