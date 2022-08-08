Marlins Game Coverage
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 2-1; Double-A Pensacola lost, 7-6; High-A Beloit lost, 4-3; Low-A Jupiter lost, 6-5. Demetrius Sims accounted for almost all of Pensacola’s offense by himself, driving in five runs. Sims had just 7 RBI all season in 38 MiLB games prior to Sunday.
- Several Marlins veterans are due back from injuries this week. Brian Anderson, Jon Berti and Cole Sulser each rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday. Anderson and Berti will stay at Triple-A through Wednesday, according to Don Mattingly (h/t Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald). Sulser likely needs one or two more relief appearances, too.
- Two weeks removed from his last major league outing, Trevor Rogers will begin a rehab assignment of his own with Pensacola on Tuesday.
- Marlins top prospect Eury Pérez was placed on the IL with a right shoulder issue, per Daniel De Vivo of Fish On The Farm. Perhaps not coincidentally, his last start on Friday was the least effective of his pro career (1.1 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, 2 HR).
- Jesús Luzardo had spectacular results against the Cubs over seven scoreless innings. Nick Pollack of Pitcher List explains why “that feels more like a day where it worked out against a poor offense” rather than an indication of Luzardo’s ability.
- On a Twitter Space hosted by Fish Stripes’ own Kevin Barral, Craig Mish reports that the Marlins made bold proposals to other teams prior to last week’s MLB trade deadline (though they weren’t able to close those deals). Mish also says that relievers Andrew Nardi and Josh Simpson are expected to be called up by the Marlins before season’s end.
- The Marlins acquired left-hander Sandro Cabrera from the Washington WildThings of the independent Frontier League. Now 27, Cabrera was a prospect in the Giants organization from 2015-2019, briefly making it up to the Double-A level.
- Since debuting on July 30, Charles Leblanc leads all Marlins players in hits (12), runs scored (4) and numerous other categories.
- Revisiting our Marlins vs. Cubs series predictions, host Daniel Rodriguez made perfect picks (Cubs win two of three games with Willson Contreras as Series MVP).
- Join us for a Marlins Jeopardy edition of Fish Stripes LIVE from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET. We will be streaming on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter, going through more than 50 trivia questions.
- Jacob deGrom carried a perfect game into the sixth inning against the Braves, striking out 12 of the first 17 batters he faced.
- deGrom may be re-establishing himself as MLB’s best pitcher, but Sandy Alcantara is building a compelling National League MVP case, Brent Cosculluela writes.
- Second-round draft pick Jacob Miller tells Tom Wilson of the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette about how he’s adapting to the professional baseball player lifestyle. Miller has already faced live batters and is on the verge of debuting in the Florida Complex League.
- “I’ve always wanted to catch,” Carmine Lane tells Walter Villa of Baseball America. That’s good to hear because the Marlins have begun converting the longtime infielder into a backstop.
- Alex Contreras started a petition calling on principal owner Bruce Sherman to sell the Marlins. The petition is closing in on its 100-signature goal.
- The @SportsInMiami Twitter account has made new Marlins-themed wallpapers for your phone.
