- Monday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins won, 10-6; DSL Marlins won, 9-1. Second-round draft pick Jacob Miller (FCL Marlins) allowed one unearned run in his MiLB debut. Right-hander Albert Polanco (DSL Marlins) racked up nine strikeouts in his four hitless innings of relief work. Aside from his professional debut on July 2, the 17-year-old Dominican hasn’t allowed a run.
- Rehab assignments to monitor tonight include Jon Berti and Brian Anderson with Triple-A Jacksonville and Trevor Rogers with Double-A Pensacola. It’s also possible that Cole Sulser and Tommy Nance could make appearances out of the bullpen for Jacksonville and Jupiter, respectively.
- Every week, Wyatt Van Dyke dispenses a complete roundup of Marlins MiLB transactions.
- We have a new Marlins Jeopardy champion: Alex Aguirre of Lemon City Live. Rewatch the competition here. Thanks to all of the live viewers, the contestants and the fans who submitted trivia for the audience questions category.
- From 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET tonight, check out our “regular” Marlins series preview edition of Fish Stripes LIVE on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. As usual, the Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new series.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 34.7% chance to win their series opener against the Phillies.
- Max Meyer’s first stop after undergoing Tommy John surgery in Los Angeles? The beach.
- Three Marlins made it on the updated Baseball America Top 100 MLB prospects list: Eury Pérez (No. 8), Meyer (No. 32) and Jacob Berry (No. 71). José Salas had recently been No. 99 on the list, but the additions of highly regarded 2022 draft picks like Berry squeezed him off.
- Mason McRae released his own Top 100 list, featuring Pérez (No. 6) and Kahlil Watson (No. 69). McRae excluded prospect-eligible players who already have MLB experience like Meyer.
- Kiley McDaniel of ESPN ranks the Marlins 12th on his MLB farm system rankings.
- Charles Leblanc and his father, Paul, spoke to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald about the successful start to his big-league career.
- Hot Whistle shows how the Marlins’ fortunes change based on who is in the starting lineup.
- One of MLB’s best hitters this season, Matt Carpenter of the Yankees, fractured his foot on a foul ball and faces an extended absence. Carpenter’s 216 wRC+ is nearly unprecedented for player age 36 or older (min. 100 PA).
