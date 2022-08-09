 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Offishial news, 8/9/22: Updated top prospect lists, farm system rankings

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes the crowning of a new “Marlins Jeopardy” champion.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Peyton Burdick #86 and Jacob Stallings #58 of the Miami Marlins celebrate their team win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The Marlins defeated the Cubs 3-0. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Marlins Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for August 9, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (road) vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Durham Bulls, 6:35 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (home) vs. Birmingham Barons, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (home) vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Rookie—FCL Marlins (home) vs. FCL Cardinals, 12:00 p.m.

D.R. Rookie—DSL Marlins (home) vs. DSL LAD Mega and DSL Miami (road) vs. DSL Nationals, both at 11:00 a.m.

  • Monday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins won, 10-6; DSL Marlins won, 9-1. Second-round draft pick Jacob Miller (FCL Marlins) allowed one unearned run in his MiLB debut. Right-hander Albert Polanco (DSL Marlins) racked up nine strikeouts in his four hitless innings of relief work. Aside from his professional debut on July 2, the 17-year-old Dominican hasn’t allowed a run.
  • Rehab assignments to monitor tonight include Jon Berti and Brian Anderson with Triple-A Jacksonville and Trevor Rogers with Double-A Pensacola. It’s also possible that Cole Sulser and Tommy Nance could make appearances out of the bullpen for Jacksonville and Jupiter, respectively.
  • Every week, Wyatt Van Dyke dispenses a complete roundup of Marlins MiLB transactions.
  • We have a new Marlins Jeopardy champion: Alex Aguirre of Lemon City Live. Rewatch the competition here. Thanks to all of the live viewers, the contestants and the fans who submitted trivia for the audience questions category.
  • From 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET tonight, check out our “regular” Marlins series preview edition of Fish Stripes LIVE on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. As usual, the Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new series.

