Offishial Interviews: Sandy Alcantara, Luis Castillo, Jonathan India

I caught up with star players from both the Marlins and Reds ahead of Tuesday’s game in Cincinnati.

By GrantKiefer
Miami Marlins v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Cincinnati, OH—I am at Great American Ball Park to cover the entire 4-game set between the Marlins and Reds. During pregame on Tuesday, I had the privilege of interviewing a few MLB rising stars, including our very own ace, Sandy Alcantara.

Sandy Alcantara

Sandy and I discussed a variety of topics, including:

  • His start against the Pirates last Sunday
  • His return to the mound on Friday against the Mets
  • Sandy’s Beach
  • His Cy Young and MVP chances

Luis Castillo

Heading over to the other side of the stadium, I talked to Luis Castillo about his history in the Marlins organization and his performance against the team historically.

Jonathan India

Finally, I caught the hero of Monday’s game and a South Florida native, Jonathan India. We discussed:

  • His first game facing his 2021 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, Trevor Rogers
  • His first grand slam ball and the search to retrieve it from the fan who caught it
  • His experience with Major League Baseball growing up in South Florida

These guys deserve a huge thank you for their time pregame!

