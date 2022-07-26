Offishial Interviews: Sandy Alcantara, Luis Castillo, Jonathan India

Cincinnati, OH—I am at Great American Ball Park to cover the entire 4-game set between the Marlins and Reds. During pregame on Tuesday, I had the privilege of interviewing a few MLB rising stars, including our very own ace, Sandy Alcantara.

Sandy Alcantara

Sandy and I discussed a variety of topics, including:

His start against the Pirates last Sunday

His return to the mound on Friday against the Mets

Sandy’s Beach

His Cy Young and MVP chances

Luis Castillo

Heading over to the other side of the stadium, I talked to Luis Castillo about his history in the Marlins organization and his performance against the team historically.

Jonathan India

Finally, I caught the hero of Monday’s game and a South Florida native, Jonathan India. We discussed:

His first game facing his 2021 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, Trevor Rogers

His first grand slam ball and the search to retrieve it from the fan who caught it

His experience with Major League Baseball growing up in South Florida

These guys deserve a huge thank you for their time pregame!