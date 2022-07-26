Offishial Interviews: Sandy Alcantara, Luis Castillo, Jonathan India

Cincinnati, OH—I am at Great American Ball Park to cover the entire 4-game set between the Marlins and Reds. During pregame on Tuesday, I had the privilege of interviewing a few MLB rising stars, including our very own ace, Sandy Alcantara.
Sandy Alcantara
Sandy and I discussed a variety of topics, including:
- His start against the Pirates last Sunday
- His return to the mound on Friday against the Mets
- Sandy’s Beach
- His Cy Young and MVP chances
Luis Castillo
Heading over to the other side of the stadium, I talked to Luis Castillo about his history in the Marlins organization and his performance against the team historically.
Jonathan India
Finally, I caught the hero of Monday’s game and a South Florida native, Jonathan India. We discussed:
- His first game facing his 2021 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, Trevor Rogers
- His first grand slam ball and the search to retrieve it from the fan who caught it
- His experience with Major League Baseball growing up in South Florida
These guys deserve a huge thank you for their time pregame!
