During the 2017 Major League Baseball season, the Miami Marlins ranked 11th in all of baseball in runs scored. Throughout the league, perhaps no one could speak to the Marlins’ offensive prowess more than the Texas Rangers.

On this day five years ago, the Marlins set a team record for runs scored. Miami scored multiple runs in five different innings in a 22-10 rout of the Texas Rangers.

Miami led 2-1 as the contest at Global Life Park in Arlington headed to the fourth inning on July 26, 2017. Against then four-time All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish, the Marlins would push across nine runs in the frame.

The first four batters of the inning reached and scored for Miami. After Ichiro Suzuki’s ground-rule double scored Marcell Ozuna, Derek Dietrich plated two more with a single. With the score now 5-1, Darvish looked as though he would limit the damage as he struck out Tomás Telís and got Mike Aviles to fly out to shallow center, but Miami wasn’t done.

Dietrich scored following back-to-back singles by Dee Strange-Gordon and Giancarlo Stanton. After Christian Yelich walked to load the bases, Ozuna unloaded them with a bases-clearing triple.

Darvish’s night was done, but Miami still wasn’t. Against reliever Jeremy Jeffress, J.T. Realmuto blasted a two-run homer to push the lead to 11-1. Jeffress bounced back to strike out five of the six batters he retired during scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth innings, but the Marlins again came alive with two runs in the seventh, five in the eighth and four in the ninth.

Stanton and Yelich each hit solo home runs in the Miami first. Stanton opened the eighth with his second blast. Dietrich would add a two-run double in the inning. The Marlins hit the 20-run mark with a two-run double from Ozuna in the eighth. That was followed by an RBI double from Realmuto to break the previous team record for runs in a game.

As a team, Miami finished with 22 hits. Yelich finished with four hits while Stanton, Ozuna and Realmuto each added three. Yelich and Ozuna each scored four runs. Ozuna and Dietrich each plated five.

Despite allowing 22 runs, it was a good offensive night for the Rangers. Adrian Beltre finished 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI before being ejected. While Darvish took the loss, Jose Urena allowed five runs in five innings to pick up the win for the Marlins.

The 22 runs surpassed the previous record of 20 runs, set in 2003. They came on this day in Arlington five years ago.