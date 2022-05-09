Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 9, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (13-15, +8 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (15-14, -12 RD) game thread.
It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (177 wRC+ this season, career 106 wRC+)
- DH Jesús Aguilar (125, 113)
- LF Jorge Soler (83, 110)
- 3B Joey Wendle (120, 104)
- 1B Garrett Cooper (125, 119)
- RF Avisaíl García (36, 102)
- CF Jesús Sánchez (107, 104)
- SS Miguel Rojas (43, 86)
- C Jacob Stallings (44, 86)
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: García and Stallings in, Bryan De La Cruz and Payton Henry out; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH
Pregame Roster Moves: Dylan Floro returned from rehab and reinstated from the injured list, Joe Dunand optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville
Additional Notes: Floro is finally back from rotator cuff tendinitis. However, I would temper expectations for his first few appearances—the veteran right-hander’s fastball velocity was down nearly three miles per hour from his career norms during his just-completed rehab assignment...Needless to say, this an important outing for Hernandez as he teeters on the edge of getting booted from the starting rotation.
Diamondbacks Starting Lineup
- C Daulton Varsho (130, 100)
- RF Pavin Smith (122, 100)
- LF David Peralta (103, 111)
- 1B Christian Walker (85, 99)
- 3B Josh Rojas (100, 88)
- 2B Ketel Marte (85, 111)
- DH Seth Beer (81, 101
- CF Alek Thomas (181, 181)
- SS Geraldo Perdomo (92, 96)
Notes: Thomas, who was just promoted from Triple-A, finally gives the D-backs a conventional, everyday center fielder for the first time since they traded away Starling Marte...Josh Rojas also missed the previous matchup between these teams due to an oblique strain...The D-backs starting rotation is thriving with a 2.21 earned run average through 29 games. No doubt, they’ve benefited from good luck, such as MLB’s lowest batting average on balls in play (.235) and home run/fly ball rate (5.0%).
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.
Noah Berger will handle the game recap article.
