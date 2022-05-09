Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 9, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (13-15, +8 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (15-14, -12 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Elieser Hernandez

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: García and Stallings in, Bryan De La Cruz and Payton Henry out; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Dylan Floro returned from rehab and reinstated from the injured list, Joe Dunand optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: Floro is finally back from rotator cuff tendinitis. However, I would temper expectations for his first few appearances—the veteran right-hander’s fastball velocity was down nearly three miles per hour from his career norms during his just-completed rehab assignment...Needless to say, this an important outing for Hernandez as he teeters on the edge of getting booted from the starting rotation.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

RHP Humberto Castellanos

Notes: Thomas, who was just promoted from Triple-A, finally gives the D-backs a conventional, everyday center fielder for the first time since they traded away Starling Marte...Josh Rojas also missed the previous matchup between these teams due to an oblique strain...The D-backs starting rotation is thriving with a 2.21 earned run average through 29 games. No doubt, they’ve benefited from good luck, such as MLB’s lowest batting average on balls in play (.235) and home run/fly ball rate (5.0%).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger will handle the game recap article.

