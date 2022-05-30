The Miami Marlins continue to disappoint. In the month of May, they’re 7-18 with 11 of those losses coming in one-run games. They’ll face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Rockies are 21-26 and have lost seven of their last ten games. The Marlins will head home after Wednesday’s afternoon game and get ready for a four-game weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.

The series preview will give you all the details:

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Probable Pitchers

Recent Lineups

What To Watch For

Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Monday, May 30 at 4:10 pm

Tuesday, May 31 at 8:40 pm

Wednesday, June 1 at 3:10 pm

TV broadcast for all 3 games: Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia)

Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia) Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710

Grid View Pablo López, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Monday Photo by Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Feltner, Rockies’ starting pitcher on Monday Photo by Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Edward Cabrera, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Tuesday Photo by Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Germán Márquez, Rockies’ starting pitcher on Tuesday Photo by Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Monday: RHP Pablo López vs. RHP Ryan Feltner

López: 2.04 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 27.1 K%, 22.2 HardContact% in 53.0 IP

2.04 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 27.1 K%, 22.2 HardContact% in 53.0 IP Feltner: 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 31.8 K%, 27.3 HardContact% in 10.0 IP

Tuesday: RHP Edward Cabrera vs. RHP Germán Márquez

Cabrera (2021): 5.81 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 23.3 K%, 27.5 HardContact% in 26.1 IP

5.81 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 23.3 K%, 27.5 HardContact% in 26.1 IP Márquez: 6.30 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 18.1 K%, 36.7 HardContact% in 50.0 IP

Wednesday: MIA TBA vs. COL TBA

MIA TBA: Will update when announced.

Will update when announced. COL TBA: Will update when announced.

Projected Lineups

What to watch for on...

Monday: How rocky will the road be for Pablo López?

López vs. Colorado in 2021: 8.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.

Pablo is coming off back-to-back rough starts against Washington and Tampa Bay in which he allowed more earned runs (7 ER) in those two starts than he did in his first seven starts (5 ER) of 2022. Coors Field is a notoriously tough park for pitchers and is one that López has never pitched in.

Tuesday: Edward Cabrera’s season debut.

Cabrera in 6 minor league starts in 2022: 4.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 12.7 K/9, 4.9 BB/9, 0.7 HR/9.

Beyond injuries, a big issue for the young right-hander is his control. In 2021, he walked 19 batters in 26 1⁄ 3 innings, giving him a staggering 6.5 walks per 9 innings. In the minor leagues this season, he walked 15 batters in 27 2⁄ 3 innings. Ely noted last week that Cabrera’s put together good starts recently and is making strides with his curveball. His repertoire also features a high-90s fastball, changeup, and slider.

Wednesday: End the series on a high note.

The Marlins have had trouble closing out series in May. They’ve lost the final game in seven of their nine series this month after dropping just two of six series finales in April.

After the 3-game series in Colorado, the fish will head home to host San Francisco for a 4-game weekend series.