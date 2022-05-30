 clock menu more-arrow no yes

May 30-June 1: Marlins at Rockies Series Preview

It’s time for afternoon baseball!

By Nicole Cahill
Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) celebrates after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at Coors Field.&nbsp; Photo by Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins continue to disappoint. In the month of May, they’re 7-18 with 11 of those losses coming in one-run games. They’ll face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Rockies are 21-26 and have lost seven of their last ten games. The Marlins will head home after Wednesday’s afternoon game and get ready for a four-game weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.

The series preview will give you all the details:

  • Schedule, Watch, Listen
  • Probable Pitchers
  • Recent Lineups
  • What To Watch For
  • Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Monday, May 30 at 4:10 pm

Tuesday, May 31 at 8:40 pm

Wednesday, June 1 at 3:10 pm

  • TV broadcast for all 3 games: Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia)
  • Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710
  • Pablo López, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Monday Photo by Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
  • Ryan Feltner, Rockies’ starting pitcher on Monday Photo by Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
  • Edward Cabrera, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Tuesday Photo by Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports
  • Germán Márquez, Rockies’ starting pitcher on Tuesday Photo by Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Probable Pitchers

Monday: RHP Pablo López vs. RHP Ryan Feltner

  • López: 2.04 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 27.1 K%, 22.2 HardContact% in 53.0 IP
  • Feltner: 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 31.8 K%, 27.3 HardContact% in 10.0 IP

Tuesday: RHP Edward Cabrera vs. RHP Germán Márquez

  • Cabrera (2021): 5.81 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 23.3 K%, 27.5 HardContact% in 26.1 IP
  • Márquez: 6.30 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 18.1 K%, 36.7 HardContact% in 50.0 IP

Wednesday: MIA TBA vs. COL TBA

  • MIA TBA: Will update when announced.
  • COL TBA: Will update when announced.

Projected Lineups

Marlins most recent lineup: Berti (LF), Chisholm Jr. (2B), Soler (DH), Cooper (1B), Rojas (SS), De La Cruz (RF), Sanchez (CF), Astudillo (3B), Fortes (C).
Marlins recent lineups.
Roster Resource / FanGraphs
Rockies most recent lineup: Blackmon (DH), Daza (CF), Cron (1B), McMahon (3B), Iglesias (SS), Grichuk (RF), Rodgers (2B), Hilliard (LF), Diaz (C).
Rockies recent lineups.
Roster Resource / FanGraphs

What to watch for on...

Monday: How rocky will the road be for Pablo López?

  • López vs. Colorado in 2021: 8.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.
  • Pablo is coming off back-to-back rough starts against Washington and Tampa Bay in which he allowed more earned runs (7 ER) in those two starts than he did in his first seven starts (5 ER) of 2022. Coors Field is a notoriously tough park for pitchers and is one that López has never pitched in.

Tuesday: Edward Cabrera’s season debut.

  • Cabrera in 6 minor league starts in 2022: 4.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 12.7 K/9, 4.9 BB/9, 0.7 HR/9.
  • Beyond injuries, a big issue for the young right-hander is his control. In 2021, he walked 19 batters in 26 13 innings, giving him a staggering 6.5 walks per 9 innings. In the minor leagues this season, he walked 15 batters in 27 23 innings. Ely noted last week that Cabrera’s put together good starts recently and is making strides with his curveball. His repertoire also features a high-90s fastball, changeup, and slider.

Wednesday: End the series on a high note.

  • The Marlins have had trouble closing out series in May. They’ve lost the final game in seven of their nine series this month after dropping just two of six series finales in April.
  • After the 3-game series in Colorado, the fish will head home to host San Francisco for a 4-game weekend series.

