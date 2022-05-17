Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 17, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (16-19, +16 RD) vs. Nationals (12-25, -42 RD) game thread. It’s another “Taco Tuesday” at LoanDepot Park as the Marlins try all the little things to draw fans on a night when the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers are hosting playoff games.

Marlins Impact Week is underway. The seven days of community impact aims to make a difference with South Florida’s youth by creating opportunities to foster an active lifestyle, achieve academic success, and build leadership skills.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Joan Adon

Notes: Only the Rockies and Reds have allowed more runs this season than the Nats...Cruz is back in his usual cleanup spot after being scratched on Monday due to an illness.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Cody Poteet

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Rojas in, Jorge Soler out; García, Anderson and Cooper slide up one spot each; Anderson switches from 3B to LF, González switches from SS to 3B, Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Poteet has had a full week of rest since his four-inning/51-pitch relief appearance. He’ll be asked to go a bit deeper than that tonight...The Marlins are once again facing a mediocre right-hander, yet once again, Jesús Sánchez is on the bench. Soler has played in each of the first 35 Marlins games. He’ll presumably be available to pinch-hit if a crucial situation presents itself.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout and Daniel Rodriguez are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@IsaacAzout and @Drodyyy) for in-games updates.

Isaac will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds