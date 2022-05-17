Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- It’s a good morning for some Sandy Alcantara appreciation. Already for the second time during this young season, Alcantara completed eight innings of work. Since 2019 (when Alcantara became a full-time big leaguer), no MLB pitcher has as many of those games as he does. Keep it mind that he was originally scheduled to pitch tonight (Tuesday) and had to accelerate his preparation. Alcantara has a major league-leading 50 2⁄3 total innings pitched in 2022.
- Kim Ng addressed the media prior to Monday’s game. Regarding Max Meyer, she believes he still needs more time with Triple-A Jacksonville to refine the skills required “to get big league hitters out” (h/t Christina De Nicola, MLB.com). I remind you that Ng was not involved in the decision to draft Meyer. Even though then-president of baseball operations Michael Hill believed the right-hander could be fast-tracked to the majors, the Marlins’ current lead executive has a different perspective.
- Joey Wendle (right hamstring strain) took batting practice on Monday. Good sign that’s already resuming baseball activities after a few days of rest. Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder surgery) is at 90 feet on his deliberate throwing progression. José Devers (right shoulder impingement syndrome) was returned from rehab and optioned to Double-A Pensacola. Devers figures to be the primary shortstop for the Blue Wahoos moving forward.
- We had a full house of pundits for our latest livestream. The roundtable covered the Marlins’ messy roster management and the performance of veteran players like Miguel Rojas and Jacob Stallings. Despite some frustrations with the team, everybody predicted Miami to win the series against the Nationals. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 57.9% chance to win their next game against the Nationals. Enter to win two tickets to the game on Twitter! Only a few hours left to do so.
- Pablo López ranks 14th, Alcantara ranks 16th and Trevor Rogers ranks 35th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- The Marlins dropped from the “Solid Contenders” tier into “The Melee” of the FanGraphs Power Rankings. They dropped from No. 16 to No. 18 on the MLB.com rankings and from No. 15 to No. 18 on Just Baseball.
- The Yankees won again to improve to their record to 26-9. They are 3 1⁄2 games better than any other MLB team.
- In 10 short months, catcher Paul McIntosh has risen from nondrafted free agent obscurity to a borderline Top 30 prospect in the Marlins organization. Check out his appearance on Fish On The Farm’s Swimming Upstream podcast.
- FOTF’s Alex Carver paid a visit to Locked On Marlins to vent about Kim Ng and the Marlins front office, including their handling of Lewin Díaz.
- On a new Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald discuss Jesús Luzardo’s injury and the inconsistency of the offense.
