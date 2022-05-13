 clock menu more-arrow no yes
May 13-15: Brewers vs. Marlins Series Preview

A 10-day home stand begins with a weekend series against the Brewers.

By Nicole Cahill
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Luis Urias (2) holds on to the ball after forcing out Miami Marlins pitcher Garrett Cooper (25) at second base on a fielders choice during the first inning at loanDepot Park.&nbsp; Photo by Rhona Wise/USA TODAY Sports

With a big win on Wednesday, the Miami Marlins avoided a season sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They return home to Miami for games against the Brewers, Nationals, and Braves. Coming into Friday, the Marlins sit at 14-17. They’ll face a tough opponent this weekend when the Milwaukee Brewers come to town. They sit atop the NL Central at 20-12.

I’ll cover the usual stuff in this series preview:

  • Schedule, Watch, Listen
  • Probable Pitchers
  • Recent Lineups
  • What To Watch For
  • Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Friday, May 13 at 6:40 pm

Saturday, May 14 at 6:10 pm

Sunday, May 15 at 1:40 pm

  • TV broadcast for all 3 games: Bally Sports Sun for Friday’s game; Bally Sports Florida on Saturday and Sunday (Paul Severino and Gaby Sanchez)
  • Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710 (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia)
  • Corbin Burnes, Brewers’ starting pitcher on Friday Photo by Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports
  • Pablo López, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Friday Photo by Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports
  • Eric Lauer, Brewers’ starting pitcher on Saturday Photo by Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports
  • Trevor Rogers, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Saturday Photo by Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports
  • Brandon Woodruff, Brewers’ starting pitcher on Sunday Photo by David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports
  • Elieser Hernandez, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Sunday Photo by Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Probable Pitchers

Friday: RHP Corbin Burnes vs. RHP Pablo López

  • Burnes: 1.86 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 34.3 K%, 26.4 HardContact% in 38.2 IP
  • López: 1.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 25.6 K%, 21.9 HardContact% in 36.0 IP

Saturday: LHP Eric Lauer vs. LHP Trevor Rogers

  • Lauer: 1.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 36.2 K%, 22.4 HardContact% in 29.2 IP
  • Rogers: 5.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 17.7 K%, 22.7 HardContact% in 27.0 IP

Sunday: RHP Brandon Woodruff vs. RHP Elieser Hernandez

  • Woodruff: 5.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29.4 K%, 26.4 HardContact% in 28.2 IP
  • Hernandez: 6.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21.1 K%, 23.3 HardContact% in 29.2 IP

Projected Lineups

Brewers most recent lineup: Wong (2B), Adames (SS), Yelich (DH), Tellez (1B), Urias (3B), Renfroe (RF), Narváez (C), Cain (CF), Pederson (LF).
Brewers recent lineups.
Roster Resource / FanGraphs
Marlins most recent lineup: Chisholm (2B), Cooper (1B), Soler (LF), Wendle (3B), Garcia (RF), Rojas (SS), Sánchez (CF), De La Cruz (LF), Stallings (C).
Marlins recent lineups.
Roster Resource / FanGraphs

What to watch for on...

Friday: 2021 NL Cy Young winner.

Saturday: Old friend Christian Yelich.

  • Yelich’s 320 games at Marlins Park: .281/.364/.399 with 66 doubles, 11 triples, 18 home runs.
  • After two less than stellar seasons in 2020 and 2021, Yelich looks to be back to his dominant self. He’s hitting the ball hard (55.3% hard hit rate is in the 98th percentile) and making high-quality contact that has continued to be productive even though offense is down league-wide.

Sunday: Which Brandon Woodruff shows up?

  • Over the last few seasons, Woodruff has shown that he deserves the respect Burnes and other top starting pitchers get. In 30 starts last season, he held a 2.56 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 10.6 K/9.
  • He hasn’t looked like that same pitcher this season though. His ERA is pushing 6.00 thanks to a ton of barrelled and hard hit balls, and his walk rate is higher than ever. When playing against a team like Milwaukee, the Marlins can’t afford to not capitalize on opponent’s mistakes. If Woodruff isn’t sharp, the Marlins have a chance to do damage and pick up a win against a top team.

