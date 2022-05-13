With a big win on Wednesday, the Miami Marlins avoided a season sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They return home to Miami for games against the Brewers, Nationals, and Braves. Coming into Friday, the Marlins sit at 14-17. They’ll face a tough opponent this weekend when the Milwaukee Brewers come to town. They sit atop the NL Central at 20-12.

I’ll cover the usual stuff in this series preview:

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Probable Pitchers

Recent Lineups

What To Watch For

Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Friday, May 13 at 6:40 pm

Saturday, May 14 at 6:10 pm

Sunday, May 15 at 1:40 pm

TV broadcast for all 3 games: Bally Sports Sun for Friday’s game; Bally Sports Florida on Saturday and Sunday (Paul Severino and Gaby Sanchez)

Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710 (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia)

Grid View Corbin Burnes, Brewers’ starting pitcher on Friday Photo by Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports

Pablo López, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Friday Photo by Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Eric Lauer, Brewers’ starting pitcher on Saturday Photo by Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Rogers, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Saturday Photo by Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers’ starting pitcher on Sunday Photo by David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports

Elieser Hernandez, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Sunday Photo by Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Probable Pitchers

Friday: RHP Corbin Burnes vs. RHP Pablo López

Burnes: 1.86 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 34.3 K%, 26.4 HardContact% in 38.2 IP

1.86 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 34.3 K%, 26.4 HardContact% in 38.2 IP López: 1.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 25.6 K%, 21.9 HardContact% in 36.0 IP

Saturday: LHP Eric Lauer vs. LHP Trevor Rogers

Lauer: 1.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 36.2 K%, 22.4 HardContact% in 29.2 IP

1.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 36.2 K%, 22.4 HardContact% in 29.2 IP Rogers: 5.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 17.7 K%, 22.7 HardContact% in 27.0 IP

Sunday: RHP Brandon Woodruff vs. RHP Elieser Hernandez

Woodruff: 5.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29.4 K%, 26.4 HardContact% in 28.2 IP

5.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29.4 K%, 26.4 HardContact% in 28.2 IP Hernandez: 6.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21.1 K%, 23.3 HardContact% in 29.2 IP

Projected Lineups

What to watch for on...

Friday: 2021 NL Cy Young winner.

Corbin Burnes’ 2021 was magnificent: 2.43 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 12.6 K/9 on 28 starts.

Of the three probable pitchers for the Brewers this weekend, Marlins hitters have had the most success against the reigning Cy Young winner. Jacob Stallings in 4-for-12 against Burnes, Garrett Cooper is 2-for-4, and Jesús Aguilar and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are both 2-for-3.

Saturday: Old friend Christian Yelich.

Yelich’s 320 games at Marlins Park: .281/.364/.399 with 66 doubles, 11 triples, 18 home runs.

After two less than stellar seasons in 2020 and 2021, Yelich looks to be back to his dominant self. He’s hitting the ball hard (55.3% hard hit rate is in the 98th percentile) and making high-quality contact that has continued to be productive even though offense is down league-wide.

Sunday: Which Brandon Woodruff shows up?

Over the last few seasons, Woodruff has shown that he deserves the respect Burnes and other top starting pitchers get. In 30 starts last season, he held a 2.56 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 10.6 K/9.

He hasn’t looked like that same pitcher this season though. His ERA is pushing 6.00 thanks to a ton of barrelled and hard hit balls, and his walk rate is higher than ever. When playing against a team like Milwaukee, the Marlins can’t afford to not capitalize on opponent’s mistakes. If Woodruff isn’t sharp, the Marlins have a chance to do damage and pick up a win against a top team.