- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 3-2; Double-A Pensacola won, 4-2; High-A Beloit lost, 7-3; Low-A Jupiter won, 9-3. Reportedly held back at extended spring training for the past month due to off-the-field issues, Ian Lewis went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in his Jupiter Hammerheads debut. Double play partner Kahlil Watson had a fantastic night to bust out of his recent slump (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, SB).
- In his 2022 regular season debut, Dylan Floro allowed five baserunners, matching the highest single-game total of his Marlins career. I tried to warn you—both on Fish Stripes LIVE and via tweets—that Floro didn’t resemble his usual self during his just-completed rehab assignment.
- Bryan Hoeing has suddenly put himself on the map as a potential Marlins starting rotation candidate. Watch a full start of his to get familiar with the 25-year-old right-hander (and consider subscribing to Fish Stripes on YouTube).
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 53.5% chance to win their series finale against the Diamondbacks.
- Max Meyer is penciled in to make his next start for Jacksonville on Thursday. Many Marlins fans are hopeful to see those plans change.
- Reporting by Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald points to Brian Anderson returning from the injured list this weekend.
- The latest word on Sixto Sánchez is that he’s throwing from a distance of 75 feet. On Tuesday, he posted a brief video of him training at the Marlins player development complex in Jupiter.
- Daniel Hirsch makes his Fish Stripes debut by analyzing JJ Bleday’s improved offensive production.
- Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs says the Marlins shouldn’t be taking lefty reliever Andrew Nardi for granted. “He’s in position to work as an optionable long man next year,” Longenhagen writes.
- The Marlins and Magic City Apes will be displaying NFTs around LoanDepot Park for the June 3 game against the Giants. This news didn’t go over well on Twitter. I’m just giving it an eye roll and moving on.
- On this day 10 years ago, Greg Dobbs’ single completed a Marlins’ comeback against the Mets.
