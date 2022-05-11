The Miami Marlins fell well short of expectations during the 2012 season, but the club did have a very memorable May. During the month, Miami finished with a record of 21-8. The Marlins’ first walk-off win of the month came on this day 10 years ago, when they scored two runs in the ninth to stun the New York Mets, 6-5.

The Marlins were on the short end of a 5-4 score as they came to bat in the bottom of the ninth at Marlins Park on May 11, 2012. The Mets turned to Frank Francisco, but he would be in for a rude awakening.

The frame started with a six-pitch at-bat as Giancarlo Stanton lined a 1-2 pitch into the left-centerfield gap for a double. After a sacrifice fly from Gaby Sanchez moved Stanton over to third, Emilio Bonifacio knocked the game-tying single through the right side. Bonifacio then stole second base to get into scoring position.

Catcher John Buck struck out, but pinch hitter Greg Dobbs would finish the job. On the first pitch from Francisco, Dobbs lined one into the right-center field gap. Bonifacio scored easily to cap the comeback.

Early on, it didn’t appear that a comeback would be necessary. Things started great for Miami as it scored three runs in the bottom of the first. After Omar Infante singled home the game’s first run, Austin Kearns lifted a two-run blast.

Johan Santana settled in on the mound for New York and the Mets were able to chip away with runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Kirk Nieuwenhuis evened the contest with an RBI double in the eighth before Mike Baxter doubled home two runs later in the inning to give the Mets a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Infante doubled home a run to cut the lead in half. Heath Bell pitched a perfect ninth and earned the win for the Marlins. Infante finished with three hits in the victory while Stanton and Bonifacio each added two.

Ike Davis homered and scored twice for the Mets in the loss. David Wright had three of their 11 hits.

In 2012, the Marlins finished just 6-12 against the Mets. However, half of those victories came in walk-off fashion, the first one on this day a decade ago.