Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 10, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (13-16, +7 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (16-14, -11 RD) game thread.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- SS Miguel Rojas (48 wRC+ this season, career 86 wRC+)
- 1B Jesús Aguilar (122, 113)
- LF Jorge Soler (81, 110)
- DH Garrett Cooper (123, 119)
- RF Avisaíl García (43, 102)
- 3B Joey Wendle (116, 104)
- 3B Erik González (N/A, 63)
- CF Jesús Sánchez (104, 104)
- C Payton Henry (22, 45)
LHP Jesús Luzardo
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: González and Henry in, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jacob Stallings out; Rojas moves up from 8 to 1, Cooper moves up from 5 to 4, García moves up from 6 to 5, Wendle moves down from 4 to 6, Sánchez moves down from 7 to 8; Wendle switches from 3B to 2B, Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH
Additional Notes: This will be González’s Marlins debut. The 30-year-old utility man had a .392/.417/.526 slash line (155 wRC+) with Triple-A Jacksonville prior to being brought up as a COVID replacement...Floro is finally back from rotator cuff tendinitis. However, I would temper expectations for his first few appearances—the veteran right-hander’s fastball velocity was down nearly three miles per hour from his career norms during his just-completed rehab assignment.
Diamondbacks Starting Lineup
- LF Cooper Hummel (79, 79)
- RF Jordan Luplow (114, 110)
- 2B Ketel Marte (95, 111)
- 1B Christian Walker (95, 99)
- DH Josh Rojas (100, 88)
- 3B Geraldo Perdomo (90, 96)
- SS Nick Ahmed (88, 74)
- CF Alek Thomas (36, 36)
- C José Herrera (47, 47)
Notes: Marte has a 281 wRC+ since the calendar flipped to May, the third-highest mark among MLB qualifiers...The D-backs starting rotation is thriving with a 2.32 earned run average through 30 games. No doubt, they’ve benefited from good luck, such as MLB’s lowest batting average on balls in play (.233) and home run/fly ball rate (5.4%)...Arizona didn’t let Bumgarner’s ejection last week affect their other pitchers’ schedule, so he’s only thrown 13 competitive pitches over the last 10 days.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.
Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.
All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.
DraftKings Odds
