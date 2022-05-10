 clock menu more-arrow no yes
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (J. Luzardo) vs. Diamondbacks (M. Bumgarner)

Filed under:

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 10, 2022

Jesús Luzardo and Madison Bumgarner will start Tuesday’s Marlins vs. Diamondbacks game at Chase Field. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Miami Marlins players celebrate on the field after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (13-16, +7 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (16-14, -11 RD) game thread.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. SS Miguel Rojas (48 wRC+ this season, career 86 wRC+)
  2. 1B Jesús Aguilar (122, 113)
  3. LF Jorge Soler (81, 110)
  4. DH Garrett Cooper (123, 119)
  5. RF Avisaíl García (43, 102)
  6. 3B Joey Wendle (116, 104)
  7. 3B Erik González (N/A, 63)
  8. CF Jesús Sánchez (104, 104)
  9. C Payton Henry (22, 45)

LHP Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Luzardo’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: González and Henry in, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jacob Stallings out; Rojas moves up from 8 to 1, Cooper moves up from 5 to 4, García moves up from 6 to 5, Wendle moves down from 4 to 6, Sánchez moves down from 7 to 8; Wendle switches from 3B to 2B, Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: This will be González’s Marlins debut. The 30-year-old utility man had a .392/.417/.526 slash line (155 wRC+) with Triple-A Jacksonville prior to being brought up as a COVID replacement...Floro is finally back from rotator cuff tendinitis. However, I would temper expectations for his first few appearances—the veteran right-hander’s fastball velocity was down nearly three miles per hour from his career norms during his just-completed rehab assignment.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

  1. LF Cooper Hummel (79, 79)
  2. RF Jordan Luplow (114, 110)
  3. 2B Ketel Marte (95, 111)
  4. 1B Christian Walker (95, 99)
  5. DH Josh Rojas (100, 88)
  6. 3B Geraldo Perdomo (90, 96)
  7. SS Nick Ahmed (88, 74)
  8. CF Alek Thomas (36, 36)
  9. C José Herrera (47, 47)

LHP Madison Bumgarner

Bumgarner’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Bumgarner’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: Marte has a 281 wRC+ since the calendar flipped to May, the third-highest mark among MLB qualifiers...The D-backs starting rotation is thriving with a 2.32 earned run average through 30 games. No doubt, they’ve benefited from good luck, such as MLB’s lowest batting average on balls in play (.233) and home run/fly ball rate (5.4%)...Arizona didn’t let Bumgarner’s ejection last week affect their other pitchers’ schedule, so he’s only thrown 13 competitive pitches over the last 10 days.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...