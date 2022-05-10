Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 10, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (13-16, +7 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (16-14, -11 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: González and Henry in, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jacob Stallings out; Rojas moves up from 8 to 1, Cooper moves up from 5 to 4, García moves up from 6 to 5, Wendle moves down from 4 to 6, Sánchez moves down from 7 to 8; Wendle switches from 3B to 2B, Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: This will be González’s Marlins debut. The 30-year-old utility man had a .392/.417/.526 slash line (155 wRC+) with Triple-A Jacksonville prior to being brought up as a COVID replacement...Floro is finally back from rotator cuff tendinitis. However, I would temper expectations for his first few appearances—the veteran right-hander’s fastball velocity was down nearly three miles per hour from his career norms during his just-completed rehab assignment.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

LHP Madison Bumgarner

Notes: Marte has a 281 wRC+ since the calendar flipped to May, the third-highest mark among MLB qualifiers...The D-backs starting rotation is thriving with a 2.32 earned run average through 30 games. No doubt, they’ve benefited from good luck, such as MLB’s lowest batting average on balls in play (.233) and home run/fly ball rate (5.4%)...Arizona didn’t let Bumgarner’s ejection last week affect their other pitchers’ schedule, so he’s only thrown 13 competitive pitches over the last 10 days.

