Six mornings a week throughout the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Fish Stripes staff recaps the performances of each Marlins affiliate. See below for the previous day’s MiLB transactions, box scores and highlights. Shaded names are Top 30 prospects in the Marlins organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (18-13)

Pregame Transactions: none

Peyton Burdick’s RBI triple

Attendance: 2,754

Next Game: today at 12:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher LHP Daniel Castano

Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (13-15)

Pregame Transactions: none

Griffin Conine’s two-run triple

Attendance: 3,654

Next Game: today at 7:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Cody Mincey

High-A Beloit Sky Carp (8-20)

Pregame Transactions: David Martinez and Angeudis Santos assigned to Beloit from Jupiter

Nasim Nuñez’s RBI triple

Attendance: 2,078

Next Game: today at 6:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD

Low-A Jupiter Hammerheads (15-13)

Pregame Transactions: José Garcia and Ian Lewis assigned to Jupiter from extended spring training; David Martinez and Angeudis Santos assigned to Beloit

Ian Lewis’ first hit of the 2022 season

Kahlil Watson’s sixth home run

Attendance: N/A

Next Game: today at 6:30 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD