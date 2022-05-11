Six mornings a week throughout the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Fish Stripes staff recaps the performances of each Marlins affiliate. See below for the previous day’s MiLB transactions, box scores and highlights. Shaded names are Top 30 prospects in the Marlins organization, according to MLB Pipeline.
Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (18-13)
Pregame Transactions: none
Peyton Burdick’s RBI triple
Attendance: 2,754
Next Game: today at 12:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher LHP Daniel Castano
Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (13-15)
Pregame Transactions: none
Griffin Conine’s two-run triple
Attendance: 3,654
Next Game: today at 7:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Cody Mincey
High-A Beloit Sky Carp (8-20)
Pregame Transactions: David Martinez and Angeudis Santos assigned to Beloit from Jupiter
Nasim Nuñez’s RBI triple
Attendance: 2,078
Next Game: today at 6:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD
Low-A Jupiter Hammerheads (15-13)
Pregame Transactions: José Garcia and Ian Lewis assigned to Jupiter from extended spring training; David Martinez and Angeudis Santos assigned to Beloit
Ian Lewis’ first hit of the 2022 season
Kahlil Watson’s sixth home run
Attendance: N/A
Next Game: today at 6:30 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD
