- Sunday’s winter ball updates: Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) singled as a pinch-hitter; Cherif Neymour and Toby Simmons both started for Bahamas in their Caribbean Baseball Cup opening game win against the U.S. Virgin Islands, with Simmons delivering the go-ahead sacrifice fly.
- Every Monday, I put updated stats and observations into our Marlins winter ball tracker.
- Congrats to Fred McGriff on being unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Era committee. All 16 committee members—including Kim Ng—supported the run-producing first baseman. Old friend Don Mattingly received eight votes (12 were required for election).
- The Pirates offered Bryan Reynolds a contract extension totaling more than $70 million prior to his trade request, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. In the opinion of SportsGrid’s Craig Mish, “Miami cannot make this trade (without) an extension in hand, and they should require a window to extend as part of the deal” if their trade proposal is ultimately accepted.
- Reiterating what he reported in July, Heyman tweets that the Marlins will listen to trade offers for “almost anyone” on their roster other than Sandy Alcantara. Nothing new on that front.
- Alcantara made a trip to the Dominican Republic where he received the 2022 Juan Marichal Award on Sunday, presented annually to the top Dominican player in Major League Baseball. There’s another honor on deck for Alcantara with the 2022 All-MLB team announcement coming today.
- Baseball America singles out Marlins right-hander Anthony Maldonado as a candidate to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. “Upper-minors success has proven to be a desirable trait for potential Rule 5 picks,” BA writes. “He’s a potential relief option with a signature pitch and an unusual lower slot right-handed look.” Maldonado has posted a 3.23 earned run average in 103 career minor league innings with nearly five times as many strikeouts as walks. He turns 25 in February.
- There’s a new episode of The Chris Rose Rotation featuring Skip Schumaker. Congrats to Schumaker’s son, Brody, on committing to play college baseball at TCU.
