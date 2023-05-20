The longest-serving television analyst in Miami Marlins history, Tommy Hutton of Bally Sports Florida, joins Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral. Their conversation includes:

How he got his start as a broadcaster

His amazing numbers against Hall of Famer Tom Seaver

Keys to being a successful pinch-hitter

Getting hired by the Marlins (for the first time) and favorite memories with the team

Impact of Major League Baseball’s new rule changes

Whether the 2023 Marlins can sustain their winning ways

Skip Schumaker’s impressive first season as manager

Ongoing 30th anniversary celebration taking place at LoanDepot Park this season

Enjoy Episode 41!

Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel for the video version of every Unfiltered episode.

Since breaking through to the big leagues in 1966, Hutton jokes “I was only out of the game a couple days” when transitioning from his playing to broadcasting career. The 2023 season is his 25th one appearing on Marlins broadcasts. Hutton serves as analyst for the majority of the club’s home games alongside Paul Severino.

The Marlins enter Saturday with a 23-22 record and in possession of a National League Wild Card spot, buoyed by an MLB-best 14-2 record in one-run games. Overall, opponents have outscored them by 53 runs this season.

“Last time I checked, they don’t look at run differential to see who’s first, second and third place in the league,” Hutton says. But he admits that there is concern about where Miami’s offense will come from in the absences of Jazz Chisholm Jr. (turf toe) and Jesús Sánchez (hamstring strain). “I think this is a real telling road trip.”

The Marlins have two more games against the San Francisco Giants this weekend, followed by a four-game visit to the Colorado Rockies and three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels.

Follow Tommy (@THUT14), Isaac (@IsaacAzout), Kevin (@kevin_barral) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Full Miami Marlins coverage here at FishStripes.com.

The Fish Stripes podcast channel has rebranded to Fish on First! Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, Fishology, State of the Fish and What a Relief. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.