Down the Dorsal: Best Win of the Year? Amazing Marlins Rally vs. Braves

The Miami Marlins were playing the Atlanta Braves in one of the sleepiest games of the year. The ending was anything but.

The getaway day matinee was delayed by three hours due to rain and the Marlins couldn’t get anything going offensively. Entering the top of the ninth inning, they were trailing 4-0 and on the verge of being swept in the series. The Marlins were down to their last out when pinch-hitter Avisaíl García singled against A.J. Minter to extend the rally—that’s when I knew there was some magic going on.

Clinging to a 4-3 lead, Jesse Chávez replaced Minter to face Garrett Cooper. A generous called strike made the count 2-2. Braves fans were clapping in anticipation of thwarting the comeback attempt. But Cooper had other plans, sending a two-run double to the wall. Dylan Floro converted the save to seal the amazing victory for the Fish.

