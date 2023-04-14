How is Luis Arraez still hitting .500 this far into the 2023 season? What’s been the key to Jorge Soler’s team-leading home run total? And what insights can we glean from the defense that Jazz Chisholm Jr. has played in center field? Daniel Rodriguez, Louis Addeo-Weiss and Ely Sussman analyze it all.

No other player has ever accumulated as many hits through their first 13 games with the Marlins franchise than Arraez (23), according to Stathead. Here is the Glenn Geffner’s View from the Bleachers article agreeing with our Arraez/Gwynn comparison.

Soler enters Friday with an average launch angle of 25.5 degrees, per Baseball Savant. That’s seventh-highest among all qualified MLB hitters.

Chisholm has already made two catches in center field that Statcast rates as “three-star” plays (estimated catch probability between 51-75%).

