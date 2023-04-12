New t-shirt on sale celebrating Luis Arraez’s cycle

After becoming the first Marlins player to ever hit for the cycle, Luis Arraez tweeted that he would “forever treasure this day.” For those of us who couldn’t attend the special milestone in Philadelphia on Tuesday, let the new Luis Arraez “Ciclo” t-shirt from BreakingT serve as your keepsake.

The 4 magic Luis Arraez swings, in order pic.twitter.com/UJUNjnv4uD — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) April 12, 2023

Through 13 games in a Marlins uniform, the All-Star and reigning American League batting champion has elevated his game to new heights. Arraez is flirting with a .500 batting average in 2023, rating as the most valuable second baseman in the sport according to both the FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference versions of wins above replacement. The home run component of the cycle was an opposite-field shot for the left-handed batter, marking the first time in his career that he has hit a ball out in that direction.

With Arraez under club control through the 2025 season, hopefully the Marlins won’t have to wait another 30 years for their next cycle.

