Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 12, 2023

Edward Cabrera and Zack Wheeler will start Wednesday’s Marlins vs. Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr (2) reacts after hitting an RBI triple against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (5-7, -27 RD) vs. Phillies (4-7, -14 RD) game thread. It’s an opportunity for the Fish to win a series against a division rival for the first time in 2023.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Edward Cabrera #27 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch in the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 7, 2023 in New York City. &nbsp; Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images
  1. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (98 wRC+ this season)
  2. DH Jorge Soler (92)
  3. 2B Luis Arraez (255)
  4. LF Bryan De La Cruz (68)
  5. 1B Yuli Gurriel (162)
  6. 3B Jean Segura (30)
  7. RF Jesús Sánchez (73)
  8. C Jacob Stallings (19)
  9. SS Jon Berti (62)

RHP Edward Cabrera (88 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Sánchez and Stallings in, Garrett Cooper and Nick Fortes out; Soler switches from RF to DH

Additional Notes: Another missed start for Avisaíl García (left hamstring soreness), but he remains on the active roster...Cabrera is walking batters more frequently than any other MLB starter, while the Phillies draw walks at the fourth-lowest rate. Something’s gotta give...Watch out for the possible major league debut of right-hander George Soriano, who was called up from Triple-A on Monday.

Phillies Starting Lineup

Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses with awards during a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on April 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
  1. 2B Bryson Stott (148 wRC+ this season)
  2. SS Trea Turner (89)
  3. DH Kyle Schwarber (77)
  4. RF Nick Castellanos (135)
  5. C J.T. Realmuto (67)
  6. CF Brandon Marsh (249)
  7. 3B Alec Bohm (163)
  8. LF Jake Cave (81)
  9. 1B Kody Clemens (-55)

RHP Zack Wheeler (83 ERA+ this season)

Notes: Home cooking does wonders for Wheeler. Since joining the Phillies in 2020, he has a 2.24 ERA and 0.94 WHIP at Citizens Bank Park...Jean Segura (.467 OPS in 15 PA) and Jon Berti (.571 OPS in 14 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Wheeler among available Marlins players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

I will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

