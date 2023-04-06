Down the Dorsal: Teal Throwbacks, Open Roof Bring Out Best Version of the Marlins

On Friday night, the Miami Marlins looked sharp in their classic teal uniforms, and it should be mentioned that the LoanDepot Park roof was open.

Jorge Soler made the most of it. He made a hell of a catch in right field, robbing Pete Alonso of extra bases. In the bottom of that inning, he blasts a home run to pretty much the same spot. He also made a good diving catch later in the game.

Conversely, you have Jazz Chisholm Jr. We all love him, but he’s definitely been struggling in center field. He’s obviously not familiar with the position—makes sense because he never previously played center in his entire life. You have to wonder whether his struggles on defense are related to his offense.

He made a few decent plays on Friday, however. Coincidence or not, he crushed a home run into the upper deck to extend the lead in the eighth inning. Really comforting to see him back on board.

Check out the full video below. Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel and turn on notifications so that you don’t miss any episodes of Down the Dorsal.