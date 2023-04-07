Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral are joined by Ely Sussman for a full breakdown of the Miami Marlins’ first two regular season series, including:

Whether Sandy Alcantara can defend his NL Cy Young award title

Hot starts by Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler and Jesús Luzardo

The latest on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s center field transition

Why it’s too soon to reach conclusions about anything

How to find more playing time for Nick Fortes and Jesús Sánchez

Keys to winning upcoming road series against the Mets and Phillies

Opening of the full 2023 Minor League Baseball season

Enjoy Episode 38!

