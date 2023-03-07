Recurring guest Joe Frisaro of Man On Second Baseball covers so much ground with Isaac Azout, Kevin Barral and Ely Sussman.

Topics include:

Remembering Cullen McRae

Significance of losing Spring Training games

Miami’s weird defensive alignment

Starting rotation and left field roster battles

First impressions of Skip Schumaker

Using pitch clock to your advantage

Marlins whiffing on 2018 and 2019 top draft picks

Would you trade Eury Pérez for Jordan Walker?

Expectations for the 2023 Marlins

Enjoy Episode 36!

Contrary to what we previously believed, Frisaro tells us that right-hander Edward Cabrera is not out of minor league options—Major League Baseball has granted the Marlins a fourth option year to use if necessary (Roster Resource has already been updated accordingly). That changes how we look at the ongoing competition between Cabrera and Braxton Garrett for the fifth spot in Miami’s starting rotation.

Frisaro also reports that longtime MLB manager and coach Jim Riggleman will be joining the Marlins as “one of those roving advisor types” this year. Riggleman’s most recent gig was serving as manager of the Billings Mustangs in the independent Pioneer League.

Follow Joe (@ManOn2nd), Isaac (@IsaacAzout), Kevin (@kevin_barral), Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Full Miami Marlins coverage here at FishStripes.com.

