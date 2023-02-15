Welcome to Fishology! This new show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analyst Louis Addeo-Weiss and assorted guests, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before.

Daniel, Louis and Ely Sussman evaluate new Marlins reliever A.J. Puk, what went wrong for former top draft pick JJ Bleday and point out notable details from Baseball Prospectus’ 2023 season projections.

Enjoy Episode 10 of Fishology!

At the time of our recording, PECOTA had the Marlins pegged for a 76-86 record with playoff odds of only 4.4%. But Wednesday’s update—projecting better results in terms of both run scoring and run prevention—jolted them to 80-82 with 16.9% playoff odds.

