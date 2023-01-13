2023 Marlins arbitration deadline coverage

We are about to get a much clearer understanding of the 2023 Miami Marlins payroll. The team approaches Friday’s salary figure exchange deadline with eight remaining arbitration-eligible players, projected for approximately $26.5 million in combined salaries, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Chargois and Luzardo are arb-eligible for the first time. Berti, López, Scott and Stallings are eligible for the second time. Cooper and Wendle for eligible for the third and final time—they’ll be MLB free agents next winter unless they agree to contract extensions beforehand. Dylan Floro and the Marlins settled at $3.9 million much earlier in the offseason.

It is purely my speculation that Luzardo will be difficult to compromise with. His injury history and low 2022 win total make him severely undervalued by the arbitration system, similar to López at this time a year ago.

This page will be updated as we receive clarity about these players’ 2023 salaries. Any Marlin who doesn’t settle by the end of the day will likely take the club to an arbitration hearing (to be held in St. Petersburg, Florida between January 30-February 17).