Ely Sussman serves as guest host for what we hope will be a new annual tradition at Fish Stripes: the Call-Up Contest. In this five-round draft, Isaac Azout, Kevin Barral and Pro Baseball Radar’s Rob Dressler selected the players who they believe are most likely to make their MLB debuts with the Miami Marlins in 2023.

Whose team do you think has the most correct call-ups?

Enjoy Episode 33!

Some of the players who were eligible for the Call-Up Contest but not selected include Will Banfield, Davis Bradshaw, Santiago Chávez, Griffin Conine, Enmanuel De Jesús, Jake Eder, Robert Garcia, C.J. Hinojosa, Colton Hock, Chandler Jozwiak, Anthony Maldonado, Victor Victor Mesa, Cody Mincey, Nasim Nuñez, Joe Rizzo, Will Stewart and Jefry Yan.

Midseason trades are impossible to anticipate this far in advance. Just like Bryan De La Cruz in 2021 and Jordan Groshans in 2022, it’s entirely possible that a solidly regarded prospect who’s with a different organization right now could wind up debuting with the Fish before year’s end. Likewise, Miami could ship away one of our selected players right before they’re ready to contribute.

Anyway, it ought to be fun to revisit these predictions as the Marlins active roster churns throughout 2023.

