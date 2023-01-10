 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MARLINS SIGNING CUETO So...who's leaving the rotation to make room for him?

Fishology Episode 7: Advanced Stats for Johnny Cueto, Jean Segura

Daniel, Louis and Ely cover both of the Marlins’ recent major league free agent signings.

By Daniel Rodriguez, Louis Addeo-Weiss, and Ely Sussman
Johnny Cueto #47 of the Chicago White Sox looks on against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 26, 2022 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Welcome to Fishology! This new show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analyst Louis Addeo-Weiss and assorted guests, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before.

For the seventh episode, Ely Sussman joins in to react to the Marlins’ signing of Johnny Cueto, break down the strengths and weaknesses of Jean Segura and explore a variety of trade options.

Enjoy Episode 7 of Fishology!

The Marlins formally announced the Segura signing last Wednesday. Cueto’s deal is still pending a corresponding roster move.

Follow Daniel (@Drodyyy), Louis (@addeo_louis00), Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes). Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, What a Relief and Fishology. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.

