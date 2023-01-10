Welcome to Fishology! This new show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analyst Louis Addeo-Weiss and assorted guests, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before.

For the seventh episode, Ely Sussman joins in to react to the Marlins’ signing of Johnny Cueto, break down the strengths and weaknesses of Jean Segura and explore a variety of trade options.

Enjoy Episode 7 of Fishology!

The Marlins formally announced the Segura signing last Wednesday. Cueto’s deal is still pending a corresponding roster move.

Follow Daniel (@Drodyyy), Louis (@addeo_louis00), Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes). Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, What a Relief and Fishology. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.