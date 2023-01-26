 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Offishial Show Episode 186: Explaining Luis Arraez Trade from Both Sides

Ely gets the Twins’ perspective on how the blockbuster deal came together.

By Ely Sussman
Luis Arraez #2 of the Minnesota Twins looks on and smiles during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on October 1, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Twins 3-2. Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Ely Sussman is visited by Ted Schwerzler of Twins Daily! They briefly cover the Miami Marlins’ signing of LHP Devin Smeltzer to a split contract, then go deep on last week’s trade that sent Pablo López, José Salas and Byron Chourio to Minnesota in exchange for Luis Arraez.

Follow Ted (@tlschwerz), Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes). Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, What a Relief and Fishology. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.

