Ely Sussman is visited by Ted Schwerzler of Twins Daily! They briefly cover the Miami Marlins’ signing of LHP Devin Smeltzer to a split contract, then go deep on last week’s trade that sent Pablo López, José Salas and Byron Chourio to Minnesota in exchange for Luis Arraez.

