2023 Marlins Season Preview: Spring Training non-roster invitees

Non-roster invitees often have significant roles during major league spring training as well as the ensuing MLB regular season. That wasn’t particularly applicable in 2022—because the lockout ran deep into March, exhibition games had to be sacrificed and teams prioritized the players who they already knew intimately. However, 2023 is shaping up to be The Year of the NRI.

The key difference between this spring and the previous handful is the World Baseball Classic. The tournament is taking place for the first time since 2017 and participation among MLB players is high. Although the games themselves are jam-packed into a two-week span, participants will also be absent from spring camps for an indeterminate period prior to that in order to familiarize themselves with their temporary coaches and teammates. That’s where the NRIs come in.

It is a good time to be a Marlins non-roster invitee. The club anticipates veterans from its rotation, lineup and bullpen to be busy with the WBC. Moreover, Anthony Bender and Max Meyer will be initially placed on the 60-day injured list as they continue to rehab from Tommy John surgery, creating two openings on the 40-man roster right away.

Here are the depth players who’ll be repping the Marlins in the Grapefruit League with an eye on those coveted 40-man spots.

Free Agent Signings

Austin Allen

Position: C

2022 Employers: Oakland Athletics (AAA/MLB) and St. Louis Cardinals (AAA)

2023 Season Age: 29

MLB & MiLB Career Stats

Alex De Goti

Position: SS/2B/3B

2022 Employers: Houston Astros (AAA)

2023 Season Age: 28

MLB & MiLB Career Stats

Enmanuel De Jesús

Position: LHP

2022 Employers: San Francisco Giants (AAA) and Estrellas Orientales (Dominican Winter League)

2023 Season Age: 26

MiLB Career Stats

Chi Chi González

Position: RHP

2022 Employers: Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees (AAA/MLB), Minnesota Twins (AAA/MLB) and Detroit Tigers (AAA)

2023 Season Age: 31

MLB & MiLB Career Stats

Garrett Hampson

Position: CF/2B/SS

2022 Employers: Colorado Rockies

2023 Season Age: 28

MLB & MiLB Career Stats

Geoff Hartlieb

Position: RHP

2022 Employer(s): Boston Red Sox (AAA) and Águilas Cibaeñas (Dominican Winter League)

2023 Season Age: 29

MLB & MiLB Career Stats

C.J. Hinojosa

Position: SS/2B/3B

2022 Employers: San Diego Padres (AAA)

2023 Season Age: 28

MiLB Career Stats

Joe Rizzo

Position: 3B/1B/2B

2022 Employers: Seattle Mariners (AA)

2023 Season Age: 25

MiLB Career Stats

Internal Invitees

None have been reported yet, but worth mentioning that LHP Will Stewart and C Santiago Chávez, who were 2022 NRIs, remain in the organization. Ditto for these 2021 NRIs: C Will Banfield, C Cameron Barstad, LHP Jake Eder, LHP Zach King, RHP Zach McCambley, OF Victor Victor Mesa, OF Brian Miller and INF Nasim Nunez.

Additionally, RHP Eury Pérez has emerged as the consensus top prospect in the Marlins organization. He is a virtual lock to receive a spring training invite.