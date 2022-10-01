After sharing final thoughts about the end of the Don Mattingly era (1:30), Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral compare their newly updated rankings of the Top 30 Marlins prospects (6:00). Then, one of those prospects, infielder José Salas, calls in from the Arizona Fall League for an interview with Isaac and Ely Sussman (33:45).

Enjoy Episode 28!

During the 2022 season, the Marlins farm system graduated Edward Cabrera, JJ Bleday, Braxton Garrett and Nick Fortes to the majors (among others). The waves of talent behind them—particularly on the position player side—did not progress as the franchise envisioned, unfortunately. Director of player development Geoff DeGroot was fired on Friday, as first reported by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

One of the bright spots was José Salas. Signed by the Marlins on July 2, 2019, Salas has slashed .268/.356/.391 in 164 games across three minor league levels while being among the youngest players on the field at each step of his journey. He split the 2022 campaign between Low-A Jupiter and High-A Beloit, winning team MVP honors with the former. He has been successful on 27 straight MiLB stolen base attempts.

Salas tells Fish Stripes that he was especially proud of the final series he played at Low-A (June 21-26 at Daytona) and his five-hit game with the Sky Carp on July 9.

Along with Joe Mack, Victor Mesa Jr., Chandler Jozwiak, Justin Fall, Tyler Eckberg and Holt Jones, Salas is participating in the Arizona Fall League. The Mesa Solar Sox roster includes players from the Marlins, Rays, Yankees, Athletics and Cubs organizations. Their season opens on Monday and runs through mid-November.

