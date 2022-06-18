Kevin and Isaac identify the main issues with the 2022 Marlins and update the progress of key prospects with Alex Aguirre of Lemon City Live. The guys discuss the following topics:

Ongoing struggles of Trevor Rogers

Possible trade target Ramón Laureano

Rebuild again if season collapses?

Minor league updates from every level

Enjoy Episode 21!

Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel for the video version of every Unfiltered episode.

Follow Alex (@aguirrethecap33), Isaac (@IsaacAzout), Kevin (@kevin_barral) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Subscribe to Lemon City Live wherever you get your pods for all episodes of the First Pitch: 3:05 podcast. Full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.