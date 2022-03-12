On this energetic episode, Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral are joined by Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase and Peter Pratt of Locked On Marlins. The hot topics they cover include:

Key changes in the new MLB collective bargaining agreement

Top trade/free agent targets for the Marlins (Bryan Reynolds, Kyle Schwarber, Teoscar Hernández, etc.)

Max Meyer’s development and future role

The logjam at first base

Brian Anderson’s fit

2022 starting rotation competition

Live reaction to the Carlos Rodón signing

Enjoy Episode 14!

