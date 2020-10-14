 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fish Stripes Marlins Hall of Fame Inductees

Browse the players and influential figures who have been inducted by Marlins fans and writers.

By Ely Sussman Updated
Photo by Victor Baldizon/Getty Images

In alphabetical order:

  • Josh Beckett | Player | Class of 2021
  • Miguel Cabrera | Player | Class of 2020
  • Luis Castillo | Player | Class of 2020
  • Jeff Conine | Player | Class of 2020
  • Dave Dombrowski | Non-Player | Class of 2020
  • José Fernández | Player | Class of 2020
  • “Dancing” Tony Gimenez | Non-Player | Class of 2020
  • Liván Hernández | Player | Class of 2021
  • H. Wayne Huizenga | Non-Player | Class of 2020
  • Tommy Hutton | Non-Player | Class of 2020
  • Charles Johnson | Player | Class of 2021
  • Mike Lowell | Player | Class of 2020
  • Jack McKeon | Non-Player | Class of 2020
  • Louis “Pin Man” Mendez Sr. | Non-Player | Class of 2020
  • Juan Pierre | Player | Class of 2021
  • Felo Ramírez | Non-Player | Class of 2020
  • Hanley Ramírez | Player | Class of 2021
  • Gary Sheffield | Player | Class of 2020
  • Giancarlo Stanton | Player | Class of 2021
  • Dan Uggla | Player | Class of 2021
  • Dave Van Horne | Non-Player | Class of 2020
  • Rich Waltz | Non-Player | Class of 2020
  • Dontrelle Willis | Player | Class of 2020

Former Marlins players have yellow dots on their plaques. Non-players who were professionally involved with the Marlins have black dots on their plaques. Non-players who identified as Marlins fans have red dots on their plaques.

Class of 2020

Class of 2021

