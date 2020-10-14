Fish Stripes Marlins Hall of Fame Inductees

In alphabetical order:
- Josh Beckett | Player | Class of 2021
- Miguel Cabrera | Player | Class of 2020
- Luis Castillo | Player | Class of 2020
- Jeff Conine | Player | Class of 2020
- Dave Dombrowski | Non-Player | Class of 2020
- José Fernández | Player | Class of 2020
- “Dancing” Tony Gimenez | Non-Player | Class of 2020
- Liván Hernández | Player | Class of 2021
- H. Wayne Huizenga | Non-Player | Class of 2020
- Tommy Hutton | Non-Player | Class of 2020
- Charles Johnson | Player | Class of 2021
- Mike Lowell | Player | Class of 2020
- Jack McKeon | Non-Player | Class of 2020
- Louis “Pin Man” Mendez Sr. | Non-Player | Class of 2020
- Juan Pierre | Player | Class of 2021
- Felo Ramírez | Non-Player | Class of 2020
- Hanley Ramírez | Player | Class of 2021
- Gary Sheffield | Player | Class of 2020
- Giancarlo Stanton | Player | Class of 2021
- Dan Uggla | Player | Class of 2021
- Dave Van Horne | Non-Player | Class of 2020
- Rich Waltz | Non-Player | Class of 2020
- Dontrelle Willis | Player | Class of 2020
Former Marlins players have yellow dots on their plaques. Non-players who were professionally involved with the Marlins have black dots on their plaques. Non-players who identified as Marlins fans have red dots on their plaques.
Class of 2020
Class of 2021
