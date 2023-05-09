 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 9, 2023

Jesús Luzardo and Brandon Pfaadt will start Tuesday’s Marlins vs. Diamondbacks game at Chase Field. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (17-19, -59 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (20-15, +13 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Manager Skip Schumaker #55 of the Miami Marlins walks to the dugout during the sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
  1. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (78 wRC+ this season, bats left)
  2. DH Jorge Soler (109, R)
  3. 2B Luis Arraez (171, L)
  4. LF Bryan De La Cruz (77, R)
  5. RF Jesús Sánchez (127, L)
  6. 1B Yuli Gurriel (101, R)
  7. SS Joey Wendle (6, L)
  8. C Nick Fortes (50, R)
  9. 3B Jon Berti (92, R)

LHP Jesús Luzardo (120 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti in, Jean Segura out

Additional Marlins Notes: After a lousy start to his season, Sánchez is on pace to set new career-highs in numerous rate stats and his 53.8% hard-hit rate is tops among all Marlins players...With the exception of Chi Chi González and Andrew Nardi (pitched on back-to-back-to-back days), every member of the Marlins bullpen should be available in relief of Luzardo.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
  1. 2B Ketel Marte (117 wRC+ this season, bats switch)
  2. DH Emmanuel Rivera (178, R)
  3. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (140, R)
  4. 1B Christian Walker (133, R)
  5. 3B Evan Longoria (63, R)
  6. CF Corbin Carroll (143, L)
  7. SS Nick Ahmed (47, R)
  8. C Gabriel Moreno (95, R)
  9. RF Dominic Fletcher (155, L)

RHP Brandon Pfaadt (34 ERA+ this season)

Diamondbacks Notes: Pfaadt struggled against the Rangers in his major league debut last week. He’s got a four-seam fastball/slider/changeup/curveball pitch mix. Triple-A and MLB combined, Pfaadt hasn’t walked a right-handed batter all season...Walker has homered five times over the last week, including a 459-footer on Monday that was among the longest of his career.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Noah Berger is at Chase Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.

