Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 9, 2023

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (17-19, -59 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (20-15, +13 RD) game thread.

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (120 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti in, Jean Segura out

Additional Marlins Notes: After a lousy start to his season, Sánchez is on pace to set new career-highs in numerous rate stats and his 53.8% hard-hit rate is tops among all Marlins players...With the exception of Chi Chi González and Andrew Nardi (pitched on back-to-back-to-back days), every member of the Marlins bullpen should be available in relief of Luzardo.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

RHP Brandon Pfaadt (34 ERA+ this season)

Diamondbacks Notes: Pfaadt struggled against the Rangers in his major league debut last week. He’s got a four-seam fastball/slider/changeup/curveball pitch mix. Triple-A and MLB combined, Pfaadt hasn’t walked a right-handed batter all season...Walker has homered five times over the last week, including a 459-footer on Monday that was among the longest of his career.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Noah Berger is at Chase Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.