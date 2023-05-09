Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 9, 2023

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (17-19, -59 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (20-15, +13 RD) game thread.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (78 wRC+ this season, bats left)
- DH Jorge Soler (109, R)
- 2B Luis Arraez (171, L)
- LF Bryan De La Cruz (77, R)
- RF Jesús Sánchez (127, L)
- 1B Yuli Gurriel (101, R)
- SS Joey Wendle (6, L)
- C Nick Fortes (50, R)
- 3B Jon Berti (92, R)
LHP Jesús Luzardo (120 ERA+ this season)
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti in, Jean Segura out
Additional Marlins Notes: After a lousy start to his season, Sánchez is on pace to set new career-highs in numerous rate stats and his 53.8% hard-hit rate is tops among all Marlins players...With the exception of Chi Chi González and Andrew Nardi (pitched on back-to-back-to-back days), every member of the Marlins bullpen should be available in relief of Luzardo.
Diamondbacks Starting Lineup
- 2B Ketel Marte (117 wRC+ this season, bats switch)
- DH Emmanuel Rivera (178, R)
- LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (140, R)
- 1B Christian Walker (133, R)
- 3B Evan Longoria (63, R)
- CF Corbin Carroll (143, L)
- SS Nick Ahmed (47, R)
- C Gabriel Moreno (95, R)
- RF Dominic Fletcher (155, L)
RHP Brandon Pfaadt (34 ERA+ this season)
Diamondbacks Notes: Pfaadt struggled against the Rangers in his major league debut last week. He’s got a four-seam fastball/slider/changeup/curveball pitch mix. Triple-A and MLB combined, Pfaadt hasn’t walked a right-handed batter all season...Walker has homered five times over the last week, including a 459-footer on Monday that was among the longest of his career.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.
Noah Berger is at Chase Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.
Noah will handle the game recap article.
