Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 8, 2023

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (17-18, -56 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (19-15, +10 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (76 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes and Wendle in, Jon Berti and Jacob Stallings out

Additional Marlins Notes: Wendle is making his first start since returning from the IL (played as a pinch-hitter on Sunday)...Garrett is trying to bounce back after being massacred by the Braves in his previous start (4.1 IP, 14 H, 11 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 4 HR). He’ll have to do it with limited bullpen support. The availability of Tanner Scott, Andrew Nardi, A.J. Puk, Steven Okert and Huascar Brazoban is in question due to their recent heavy workloads.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

RHP Zac Gallen (173 ERA+ this season)

Diamondbacks Notes: Gallen is on the short list of most valuable pitchers in baseball since the start of 2022. His control has been impeccable this season, allowing only six total walks/hit-by-pitches in 42 2⁄ 3 innings pitched (none since April 16)...Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who had only five home runs last year in Toronto, has gone deep four times in his last three games. Walker is on a more extended hot streak. In 17 games since he last faced Miami, the first baseman is slashing .353/.392/.691 with six long balls.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Noah Berger is at Chase Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.