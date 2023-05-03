For the second consecutive day, the Miami Marlins have recalled one of the top-performing players from their Triple-A affiliate. This time, it’s outfielder Peyton Burdick, who joined the active roster prior to Wednesday’s game. Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm was first to report that he was with the big league team.

-OF Peyton Burdick recalled from Triple-A

-Garrett Cooper (inner ear infection) on 10-day IL.

-LHP Devin Smeltzer selected from Triple-A

-RHP Johan Quezada DFA'd — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) May 3, 2023

The Marlins selected Burdick in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. For most of his professional career, he’s been prone to the “three true outcomes” (strikeouts, walks and home runs). His 59 long balls since turning pro are the second-most of any Marlins minor leaguer during that span behind only Griffin Conine (61).

Burdick has played parts of three seasons with Triple-A Jacksonville. Through the first 25 games of his 2023 campaign, his results have been better than ever (.293/.381/.636, 10 HR, 152 wRC+ in 113 PA). That is despite a hideous 38.9 K%. He’s been among the International League leaders in both average and max exit velocity.

Peyton Burdick. Out of the stadium. Again.



107 mph exit velo, 430 feet. This is getting a bit unfair for AAA pitching. Burdick has 10 home runs.#Marlins | @JaxShrimp pic.twitter.com/hMRIR8Oa39 — Fish on the Farm (@marlinsminors) April 29, 2023

This is not the 26-year-old’s first taste of The Show. He debuted in August 2022. Although Burdick’s overall numbers looked adequate for a rookie—.207/.284/.380, 91 WRC+, 4 HR in 102 PA—those were buoyed by a Game 162 breakout against Atlanta Braves back-ups. He had a slim chance of cracking the 2023 Opening Day roster to begin with, and a minor toe injury midway through Spring Training didn’t help matters.

Burdick is primarily a corner outfielder, but he’s passable in CF when needed. In my observation, his arm is more accurate than that of Bryan De La Cruz (the current Marlins backup CF). For the short term, he’s essentially replacing Avisaíl García (placed on the 10-day injured list with left back tightness).

One of my preseason bold predictions was that Burdick would hit at least 15 homers for the Marlins this year. His chances of clearing that threshold are solid if he sticks on the active roster for most of Miami’s remaining 132 games.

Burdick was already on the Marlins 40-man roster. He is not in Wednesday’s starting lineup against the Braves. He’s wearing uniform No. 6 (had been No. 86 in 2022).