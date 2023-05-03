Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 3, 2023

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (16-14, -41 RD) vs. Braves (20-10, +48 RD) game thread. Peyton Burdick is here!

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Kyle Wright (93 ERA+ this season)

Braves Notes: Acuña was just voted the NL Player of the Month for April. He had a two-strikeout game on Tuesday, but that’s an anomaly—Acuña’s 14.7 K% so far this season is on pace to be far and away the best of his career...Riley (.444 OPS in 9 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Garrett among available Braves players.

Marlins Game Notes (coming soon)

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (179 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: OF Peyton Burdick recalled and LHP Devin Smeltzer selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; 1B Garrett Cooper (inner ear infection) placed on 10-day IL; RHP Johan Quezada designated for assignment

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes and Hampson in, Bryan De La Cruz and Jacob Stallings out; Sánchez switches from RF to LF

Additional Marlins Notes: Cooper’s ailment was originally described as an upset stomach when he exited Sunday’s game early. He’s no stranger to the injured list, unfortunately. Presumably, Arraez is now the Marlins’ backup first baseman...Braxton Garrett was limited to just 48 pitches on Thursday when his scoreless start was interrupted by rain. He hasn’t thrown more than 85 pitches in any appearance this season.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Isaac Azout and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@IsaacAzout and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.