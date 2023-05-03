Tuesday’s Games
- Tuesday’s Marlins MiLB notes: In what’s supposed to be his penultimate rehab game, Joey Wendle (Jacksonville) went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts (all swinging). For context, Wendle has never had a “golden sombrero” during his major league career. Eury Pérez (Pensacola) struck out 11 of the 18 batters he faced. Davis Bradshaw (Beloit) boosted his batting average to .426, one of the highest marks in Minor League Baseball. Making a strong case to be promoted to the Blue Wahoos.
- The Marlins dropped to 1-5 in games started by Sandy Alcantara this season. They’re 15-9 in all other games.
- Xavier Edwards flew out as a pinch-hitter in his MLB debut. I suspect he’ll start one of the remaining games in this Braves series.
- Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) will make a rehab start with Jacksonville on Saturday with the intent of going five innings. Best-case scenario, Cueto will make another start after that, then rejoin the Marlins rotation in mid-May. Nic Enright (Hodgkin’s Lymphoma) begins rehabbing with Jupiter tonight, putting him on track to be added to the Marlins bullpen by the end of the month. Unfortunately, Trevor Rogers (left biceps strain) has yet to resume throwing and is not particularly close to doing so.
- Final call for your Marlin of the Month award votes!
- Elsewhere around the majors, young right-handers Bryce Miller (Mariners) and Mason Miller (Athletics) were throwing dueling no-hitters until the bottom of the sixth inning. Seattle ultimately won with a rally vs. Oakland’s bullpen. Bryce Harper went 0-for-4 as the Phillies designated hitter in his 2023 debut. Gary Sánchez opted out of his minor league deal with the Giants. Although Miami could use catching depth, Sánchez had been struggling at the plate in Triple-A (39 wRC+ in 69 PA).
Rewatch the latest edition of Fish Stripes LIVE, which includes a lengthy fantasy baseball segment.
- The Marlins have a 45.7% chance to win their next game against the Braves, per FanGraphs. Triple-A Jacksonville (1:05 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:10 p.m. ET) are on the road, while Double-A Pensacola (12:00 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (12:05 p.m. ET) are at home.
- Wake Forest right-hander Rhett Lowder is next up in Hector Rodriguez’s series of 2023 MLB Draft prospect profiles.
- Just Baseball posted a new 2023 mock draft. Selecting on behalf of the Marlins, Peter Appel went with TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald spoke to Marlins bench coach Luis Urueta, whose objective is “covering Skip’s blind spots.”
- Sandy Alcantara is No. 7, Jesús Luzardo is No. 26 and Edward Cabrera is No. 75 on Nick Pollack’s updated list of Top 100 starting pitchers for fantasy baseball.
- Star Wars Night jerseys worn by the Jupiter Hammerheads are being auctioned, with all proceeds benefiting Adopt-A-Family.
- Weeks ago, Jazz Chisholm Jr. presciently tweeted that the Marlins could be 16-14 after 30 games. Marlins fan Travis Reilly responded at the time that he’d shave his head if the team reached that mark. Following their 16th win of the season, Reilly followed through.
Welp, @j_chisholm3 was right, and a deal is a deal #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/o7QEYnoJqL— Travis Reilly (@mmmtravis) May 1, 2023
