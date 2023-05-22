Marlins vs. Rockies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 22, 2023

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (24-23, -54 RD) vs. Rockies (19-28, -46 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening of a new Marlins series, which means we’re doing an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (85 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: OF Jonathan Davis acquired from Detroit Tigers for OF Brady Allen

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Arraez, Segura, Stallings and Wendle in, Peyton Burdick, Xavier Edwards, Nick Fortes and Yuli Gurriel out; Berti switches from 3B to LF, Soler switches from RF to DH, Cooper switches from DH to 1B, De La Cruz switches from LF to RF, Hampson switches from SS to CF

Additional Marlins Notes: Last time Cabrera pitched at Coors, he threw his record-setting 96 mile-per-hour changeup and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning...There’s no immediate impact of the Jonathan Davis trade on Miami’s major league roster, but solid chance he makes his way up at some point this season...Cooper is coming off his worst series of the year (0-for-11, 1 BB).

Rockies Starting Lineup

RHP Chase Anderson (career 100 ERA+)

Rockies Notes: Remember to recalibrate your expectations for the high altitude—there’s been an average of 11.45 runs scored per game at Coors Field this season...Anderson hasn’t yielded a run in 10 total innings pitched for the Rays and Rockies. He has historically had big reverse platoon splits (.824 OPS vs. RHB, .682 OPS vs. LHB).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET, the latest scheduled start time for any Marlins regular season game this season. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Nick Turok will handle the game recap article.