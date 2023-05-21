Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 21, 2023

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (24-22, -52 RD) vs. Giants (21-24, -20 RD) game thread.

️Right after today’s Marlins game, join @KieferMedia and the staff for a new State of the Fish!



Taking your calls about another week filled with close finishes and where the team goes from here… https://t.co/jsbYYkzfa3 — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) May 21, 2023

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (138 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Burdick and Gurriel in, Luis Arraez and Joey Wendle out; Soler switches from DH to RF, Cooper switches from 1B to DH, Hampson switches from RF to SS, Edwards switches from CF to 2B

Additional Marlins Notes: The Marlins are dusting off Gurriel after he appeared in only one of their last six games...Everybody in the lineup will have the platoon advantage against the southpaw Wood. Hampson (.433 OPS in 15 PA) has the most head-to-head history with him.

Giants Starting Lineup

LHP Alex Wood (151 ERA+ this season)

Giants Notes: Michael Conforto is riding the bench coming off an uncharacteristic four-strikeout game, his first since 2019...Wood hasn’t surpassed 75 pitches in any game this season, so expect the San Francisco bullpen to be prominently involved today.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET, the latest scheduled start time for any Marlins regular season game this season. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.