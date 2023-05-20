Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 20, 2023

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (23-22, -53 RD) vs. Giants (21-23, -19 RD) game thread.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- 3B Jon Berti (88 wRC+ this season, bats right)
- DH Jorge Soler (118, R)
- 2B Luis Arraez (156, L)
- 1B Garrett Cooper (96, R)
- LF Bryan De La Cruz (117, R)
- SS Joey Wendle (15, L)
- C Nick Fortes (44, R)
- RF Garrett Hampson (82, R)
- CF Xavier Edwards (113, S)
LHP Braxton Garrett (81 ERA+ this season)
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Edwards and Fortes in, Peyton Burdick, Jean Segura and Jacob Stallings out; Hampson switches from CF to RF
Additional Marlins Notes: The Marlins offense has quietly been decent lately, scoring at least three runs in each of their last nine games (.764 OPS over that span)...Wendle is slumping this season and it’s more than just bad luck—his weighted on-base average (.190 wOBA) and expected weight on-base average (.189 xwOBA) are virtually identical.
Giants Starting Lineup
- 2B Thairo Estrada (133 wRC+ this season, bats right)
- DH Wilmer Flores (111, R)
- RF Michael Conforto (105, L)
- 3B J.D. Davis (129, R)
- LF Mitch Haniger (47, R)
- 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (158, L)
- SS Casey Schmitt (188, R)
- C Patrick Bailey (N/A, S)
- CF Bryce Johnson (12, S)
RHP Logan Webb (133 ERA+ this season)
Giants Notes: Webb has completed six-plus innings in all but one of his starts this season. He’s posted otherworldly home run prevention numbers at Oracle Park, allowing only 12 long balls in 244 2⁄3 career innings pitched there...A former top draft pick, Bailey is making his first MLB start.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET, the latest scheduled start time for any Marlins regular season game this season. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.
I will handle the game recap article.
