The Miami Marlins recalled prospect Xavier Edwards prior to Tuesday’s game, while placing Avisail Garcia (left back tightness) on the 10-day injured list.

The Marlins acquired the 23-year-old Edwards from the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-player trade this past offseason. He had a relatively quiet Spring Training, but towards the end of camp, manager Skip Schumaker disclosed the club’s plan to experiment with playing the longtime infielder in center field.

Through 20 games with Triple-A Jacksonville this season, Edwards has been splitting time between second base and center. More importantly, his offensive production has ticked up, slashing .306/.427/.361 (117 wRC+) and stealing seven bases, which already matches his entire 2022 total. He’s drawing walks at a career-best rate (16.7 BB%) while rarely striking out (8.9 K%).

Raised in Coconut Creek—about 40 miles north of LoanDepot Park—Edwards considers the Marlins his hometown team. Edwards entered the 2023 season as Miami’s 10th-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America. He’ll become the youngest player to suit up for the Fish so far this season.

With Joey Wendle nearing a return from injury, Garrett Hampson producing far better than expected and García eligible to be reinstated a week from now if ready, Edwards’ initial stay in the majors may be brief. It’s a wonderful milestone to reach the highest level, nonetheless.

Edwards was already on the Marlins 40-man roster. He’s wearing uniform No. 63.