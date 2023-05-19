Thursday’s Games
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s Marlins MiLB notes: The Blue Wahoos fell a run short, snapping their 11-game winning streak. Dane Myers continues thriving as their corner outfielder/third baseman. He’s got a 140 wRC+ with a vastly improved strikeout rate from last year, knocking on the door of a promotion to Triple-A. Dax Fulton has landed on the injured list for the first time in his professional career. Though still among the top prospects in the Marlins organization, he’s had an underwhelming 2023 campaign thus far (5.18 ERA, 4.62 FIP, 1.55 WHIP in 33.0 IP).
- By going five innings of one-run ball, Eury Pérez became the youngest pitcher to win an MLB game as a starter since Julio Urías (2016).
- Remarkably, the Marlins are 5-0 this season in games that Jazz Chisholm Jr. doesn’t play.
- Elsewhere around the majors, the Cardinals pummeled Urías for four home runs and have straightened out their season with nine wins in their last 11 games. The Padres...not so much. They’ve lost seven out of eight and could be without Manny Machado (small left hand fracture) for a period of time. The Mets called up hot-hitting prospect Mark Vientos. He homered in his 2023 debut on Wednesday, but sat on Thursday.
- Looking back at series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers and Super Subscribers, practically everybody was rewarded for expecting the Marlins to win the series. Jorge Soler snagged Series MVP honors. Become a Super Subscriber on Twitter or YouTube so you can make series predictions along with us!
- We’ve got a new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE for you on YouTube/Twitter/Twitch beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET (getting it out of the way before the Miami Heat game). With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!
- The Marlins have a 49.6% chance to win their series opener against the Giants, per FanGraphs. I usually wait until Mondays to mention their updated playoff odds, but Miami has just reached a new season high of 30.8%. Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET), High-A Beloit (7:35 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET) are at home while Triple-A Jacksonville (7:15 p.m. ET) is on the road.
- Before Karson Milbrandt takes the mound for the Hammerheads later today, check out my conversation with the 19-year-old right-hander about the beginning of his pro career.
- Kevin Barral spoke to three Marlins officials who were intimately involved with discovering and developing Eury Pérez.
- Ben Badler of Baseball America posted scouting notes on 19 of the prospects signed by the Marlins during this international free agent period. Badler singled out left-hander Keyner Benitez as somebody who “should have quick success at the lower levels” thanks to his excellent control and swing-and-miss changeup.
- Jean Segura is seemingly back on track as a viable hitter since returning from his brief “break” last week. Christina De Nicola of MLB.com spoke to hitting coach Brant Brown about it.
- Jesús Luzardo went on Foul Territory to reflect on his upbringing and the Marlins’ 2023 season thus far.
Loading comments...